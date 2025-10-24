  • home icon
  "That is intimidating" - Nong-O says he won't underestimate Rodtang's intelligence ahead of ONE 173

“That is intimidating” - Nong-O says he won’t underestimate Rodtang’s intelligence ahead of ONE 173

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 24, 2025 07:43 GMT
Nong-O (L) says he won&rsquo;t underestimate Rodtang (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Nong-O (left) says he won't underestimate Rodtang (right). [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand feels people overlook Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s elite fight IQ.

‘The Iron Man’s' fearless in-your-face style has made him an absolute fan-favorite and global superstar. But the 38-year-old legend sees beyond that explosive bravado.

According to Nong-O, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion is able to fight that recklessly because he is extremely technical in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

"Rodtang is a durable fighter. He is tough. Some might view him [simply] as an aggressive fighter,” Nong-O said in a ONE Championship interview.
“For me, Rodtang has a really high fight IQ, and that is intimidating. I see him as an intelligent boxer in terms of [improvising]."
On Nov. 16, Nong-O will face Rodtang for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, in a superfight at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Given Rodtang's relentless aggression and otherworldly durability, most people see him as an unforgiving marauder.

However, as Nong-O pointed out, the 28-year-old is also a brilliant tactician who cannot be underestimated.

This is a subtlety that others miss, but the battle-tested veteran was able to identify it right away.

One thing’s for sure, the Nong-O vs. Rodtang clash will be one violent chess match.

Nong-O out to defy Father Time once again at ONE 173

For Nong-O Hama, the fountain of youth doesn't exist. The special ones who maintain prominence throughout their lengthy careers made the necessary sacrifices.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin knows this deeply, since he's still fighting at the highest levels of the sport while nearing his forties. Nong-O told ONE:

"After such a long journey of fighting, a long, long [time]. This upcoming fight is going to show if a senior fighter can still fight at this level."

