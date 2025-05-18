  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Nong-O backs Kongthoranee after hard-fought victory in Lumpinee sequel: “There’s still room for improvement”

Nong-O backs Kongthoranee after hard-fought victory in Lumpinee sequel: “There’s still room for improvement”

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 18, 2025 09:37 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Former eight-time ONE world titleholder Nong-O Hama thinks Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has some room for improvement following their entertaining rematch in Bangkok.

Ad

After coming up short against Kongthoranee on the scorecards in February, Nong-O avenged the loss at ONE Fight Night 31, delivering a show-stealing performance and scoring a decisive unanimous decision win over the Thai prospect.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking back on their entertaining headliner inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Nong-O suggested that the future is bright for the up-and-coming Kongthoranee.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think he's still young, and I think there's still room for improvement," Nong-O said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.
youtube-cover
Ad

It was a much-needed win for the Thai veteran at ONE Fight Night 31 after coming up short in his last two outings.

With a victory over the third-ranked contender in the flyweight division, the former bantamweight champion has now established himself as a legitimate contender in his new weight class.

Nong-O gunning for one more title run in ONE Championship

With over 260 career victories on his resume and one of the most dominant Muay Thai title reigns in ONE history, Nong-O has nothing left to prove.

Ad

Still, the 38-year-old icon hopes that he can put together one more run as a world champion before hanging up his four-ounce gloves for good.

"Well, I really do not have the name, but one thing that has been in my head is that I really want to become a champion again before I retire," he said. "So that's the number one thing that I've been thinking about."
Ad

Given how spectacular he looked against Kongthoranee, there's a good chance we'll see Nong-O compete for a world title in the near future. The only question is, who will it be against?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 31 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications