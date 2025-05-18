Nong-O backs Kongthoranee after hard-fought victory in Lumpinee sequel: “There’s still room for improvement”

Former eight-time ONE world titleholder Nong-O Hama thinks Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has some room for improvement following their entertaining rematch in Bangkok.

After coming up short against Kongthoranee on the scorecards in February, Nong-O avenged the loss at ONE Fight Night 31, delivering a show-stealing performance and scoring a decisive unanimous decision win over the Thai prospect.

Looking back on their entertaining headliner inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Nong-O suggested that the future is bright for the up-and-coming Kongthoranee.

"I think he's still young, and I think there's still room for improvement," Nong-O said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

It was a much-needed win for the Thai veteran at ONE Fight Night 31 after coming up short in his last two outings.

With a victory over the third-ranked contender in the flyweight division, the former bantamweight champion has now established himself as a legitimate contender in his new weight class.

Nong-O gunning for one more title run in ONE Championship

With over 260 career victories on his resume and one of the most dominant Muay Thai title reigns in ONE history, Nong-O has nothing left to prove.

Still, the 38-year-old icon hopes that he can put together one more run as a world champion before hanging up his four-ounce gloves for good.

"Well, I really do not have the name, but one thing that has been in my head is that I really want to become a champion again before I retire," he said. "So that's the number one thing that I've been thinking about."

Given how spectacular he looked against Kongthoranee, there's a good chance we'll see Nong-O compete for a world title in the near future. The only question is, who will it be against?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 31 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

