Nong-O believes beating tormentor Kongthoranee warrants him a shot at vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne: “I’ll surely wait”

Nong-O Hama has sights on 26 pounds of gold in a new division, and he believes beating Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will be his ticket to get there.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will run it back with the same opponent he lost to last time out in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video in less than 24 hours.

This match is about retribution for Nong-O, who came up short via the thinnest of margins after his split-decision loss to Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 28 last February.

Apart from his desire for revenge, the 38-year-old is also looking forward to enjoying the spoils of his potential victory. For one, Nong-O thinks beating the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender puts him in pole position to compete for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai throne.

The Evolve MMA affiliate shared during a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session.

"I'll surely wait for my chance to get the title shot."

Given Nong-O's prestige as a former champion and Kongthoranee's high spot in the top 5, it's easy to see why this rematch could be a potential world title eliminator in the 135-pound Muay Thai division.

Nong-O is ready to put on a show in front of his loyal fans

Lumpinee Stadium will indeed be rocking once one of its favorite sons returns to the iconic arena.

Nong-O is indeed a beloved figure in 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' and always enjoys putting on a show in a place he considers his second home. Nong-O told ONE:

"I would like to ask all my fans to come and support me, watch me, and cheer for this match. I expect the stadium to be full, and I’m ready to put on a show."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime on May 2. This event is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America

