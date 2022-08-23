Watch: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao evades head kick by mere inches, retaliates with monster right hand

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has some of the best skills in the world of combat sports. He put these skills on display when he defended his throne against Saemapetch Fairtex in 2019.

ONE Championship recently shared a post of the Thai-born fighter's impressive evasion and striking mastery on Instagram.

"Lean back 😎 Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Liam Harrison on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1!"

In the clip, Nong-O, 35, leans back out of the way of a head kick coming from Saemapetch. Next, he launches a powerful right straight which nearly knocks down the challenger.

Impressively, the Thai-born fighter has gone undefeated in ONE Championship. He will look to add another World Title defense when he faces Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26 in US primetime.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| Fri Aug 26 at 8PM ET

Watch live on amzn.to/3prz5iX

Watch live on PPV watch.onefc.com Nong-O Gaiyanghadao left him SHOOK #ONEonPrimeVideo1 | Fri Aug 26 at 8PM ETWatch live on @PrimeVideo Watch live on PPV Nong-O Gaiyanghadao left him SHOOK 😱#ONEonPrimeVideo1 | Fri Aug 26 at 8PM ET🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch live on @PrimeVideo 👉 amzn.to/3prz5iX🌍 Watch live on PPV 👉 watch.onefc.com https://t.co/jjCkiYU7lf

Panpayak discusses Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Multi-time Muay Thai Champion Panpayak Jitmuangnon has been training alongside Nong-O Gaiyanghadao leading into his fight against Liam Harrison. Panpayak has nearly 300 bouts to his name, and yet, he is still impressed with Nong-O's striking acumen.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the former Muay Thai Champion said:

“I see what Nong-O does every day. He is a hard-working person indeed. I think no one is as diligent and determined as him. Now I understand why people call him ‘Unbeatable Champ.’ It’s not easy for him to maintain his World Championship for a long time. He works so hard. If you came to see what he does every day, you would have no doubt why he is still a legend today.”

The work ethic of the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion has motivated the younger fighter. He continued:

“He is my idol for both work and life. He told me about his experiences when he first came to Singapore. He had nothing at that time. But with determination and perseverance, he achieved the great success he has today. I have learned a lot from him.”

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is an inspiration to the younger generation of fighters competing in Muay Thai. However, he is getting ready for a major battle coming up later this week.

The ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship will be on the line at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. It broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Up next for ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao – Liam Harrison! Up next for ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao – Liam Harrison! 🇬🇧#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/yC9A09CSQw

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh