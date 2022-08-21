“A more aggressive fighting style” - Nong-O training Panpayak to become a relentless killer

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao's training partner Panpayak Jitmuangnon will make his long-awaited return to the circle at ONE 160 on August 26. The seven-time Muay Thai world champion will face Kyrgyzstani Sherzod ‘Lion’ Kabutov in a Muay Thai clash.

Having made his promotional debut in 2019, the Evolve MMA product earned two impressive unanimous decision victories under the ONE banner against Masahide Kudo and Daniel Puertas.

Helping Panpayak prepare for his third outing is none other than reigning Muay Thai bantamweight world champion, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. Speaking to ONE Championship about his time working with Panpayak, Nong-O explained that he focused on giving the young fighter a more aggressive style and developing his weapons:

“I tried to help him to have a more aggressive fighting style, because many people have criticized Panpayak that he likes to back off from his opponent too much. And that his form is not very good. Me and my trainer tried to polish him, giving him more lethal weapons, and improving his style to be more entertaining to cater ONE Championship’s fans. Because ONE Championship likes a fighter with an aggressive style.”

The training doesn’t stop at the gym. The Thai icon also talked about helping Panpayak adjust to living in a foreign country.

“I also help him out for everything. He has to live alone in a foreign country. Sometimes he doesn't know the customs that differ from country to country, so I try to help him understand the difference.”

Nong-O prepares for his own return to the circle at ONE on Prime Video 1

The Muay Thai icon has been working double time in the gym, both helping Panpayak with his scheduled return and his own high-profile world title contest. Co-main eventing the highly-anticipated ONE on Prime Video 1 card on August 26th, Nong-O will defend his title against the always dangerous man from England, Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison.

While both fighters share a mutual respect, things have devolved into a war of words the closer we get to their world title showdown. While Nong-O has promised fans a “bloody war” in the featured Muay Thai contest, 'The Hitman' has opted to stay quiet for the most part, planning to let his eight limbs do the talking.

The general consensus appears to be on the side of the world champion, as many believe that the reigning bantamweight king will retain his title and stay undefeated inside the circle.

However, there are some that refuse to count out Harrison, who is carrying a heap of momentum with eight straight victories and one of the biggest comebacks in combat sports history at ONE 156. Regardless of who you think will win, one thing is certain; fans are in for an all-out war.

