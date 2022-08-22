“I fought people who have beaten Nong-O” - Liam Harrison says Nong-O is not his toughest test

Liam Harrison is aware of the reputation that Nong-O Gaiyanghadao holds, but he believes the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion won’t be the toughest opponent he’ll face in his career.

The British striker will put his proclamation to the test when he battles the Thai superstar at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II this Friday. The event will air at US primetime, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said he’s faced far more dangerous fighters, such as the legendary Saenchai — the man often referred to as one of the all-time greats in Muay Thai.

Liam Harrison said:

“I fought some absolute animals over the years, and I fought people who have beaten Nong-O. I fought Saenchai three times, and he's beaten Nong-O five times. So obviously, I'd say Saenchai is a tougher opponent.”

He added:

“But yeah, he's definitely up there with one of the hardest tests. He's an absolute legend of the sport, and yeah, I see he's got explosive power. I've got explosive power, so it could come down to whoever lands that massive bomb first. But yeah, either way, I think it's just going to be a really exciting fight for the fans.”

Harrison, a three-time Muay Thai world champion, is regarded as one of the best Muay Thai artists born outside of Thailand. The Brit has amassed an impressive professional record of 90-24-2.

The Leeds native has also won his last two assignments in ONE Championship. His last victory saw him score a first-round knockout Muangthai PK.Saenchai after getting knocked down twice.

Nong-O, however, stands on a different plane than the rest of the division. The Evolve MMA star has a professional record of 263-54-10 and is a perfect 8-0 in ONE Championship.

The bantamweight Muay Thai king is also on a three-knockout streak after ending Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK.Saenchai, and Felipe Lobo in violent fashion.

Catch the interview below:

Liam Harrison is past his fairy tale KO of Muangthai

It was arguably the greatest knockout win in ONE Championship, but the man who did it is already over it.

Liam Harrison’s miraculous comeback against Muangthai was the stuff of legend, but ‘Hitman’ admits that he wants to put that behind him already and move forward to his next challenge.

Harrison pulled off the miraculous comeback win at ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic this past April and it promptly took the martial arts world by storm. Already on the brink of defeat, the 36-year-old rose up like a man possessed and proceeded to knock Muangthai down thrice in less than a minute for the KO win.

In the interview with SCMP, Liam Harrison said:

“It was great for like a week or so two weeks. People were still coming up to me, like they still come to me now, saying that fight was incredible. But I have to get that straight out of my head, not be living on that. And let's get straight, looking forward to the upcoming challenge against Nong-O. Obviously, that was a great fight. And it propels me even further with my career and my brand and my fame and everything. But obviously, I couldn't dwell on it too much when I have a challenge as big as Nong-O in front of me.”

