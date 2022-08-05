Nong-O Gaiyanghadao explains the difference between fighting Liam Harrison compared to Thai fighters

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is definitely one of the best world champions the sport has ever seen. His dominant run as ONE world champion is just the latest in the legendary Thai's long list of accolades.

Nong-O is a seven-division Muay Thai world champion, having won two Thailand national titles, one Rajadamnern Stadium title, and three Lumpinee Stadium titles prior to his unstoppable run as ONE world champion.

The Sakon Nakhon native also has the most world title defenses in ONE Super Series history with five straight. The last three were all via devastating knockouts. In his sixth straight world title defense, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will face brawling Englishman Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison on August 26.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Thai world champion expressed his thoughts regarding his English foe and what makes foreign fighters different from Thais:

"Foreign fighters have unpredictable game plans which are not commonly used by Thai fighters. However, Thai fighters have a better understanding of rhythm and timing."

"Unpredictable" might be the best word to describe the way Harrison fights in the circle, especially after his epic comeback win back in April. At ONE 156, 'The Hitman' was all but done for after suffering two scary knockdowns courtesy of Muangthai PK.Saenchai.

Like a zombie that came back to life, however, Harrison went after Muangthai and knocked him down three straight times, winning the fight via TKO.

It will be interesting to see how Harrison's grit, toughness and composure play with Nong-O's surgical precision, technique and underrated KO power.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is eager to defend his ONE world title against Liam Harrison

Legendary Muay Thai tactician Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will look to defend his world title against Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. This highly anticipated bout puts emphasis on the prizefighting adage, "styles make fights."

In boxing, old school practitioners would always say, "brawl a boxer and box a brawler." The fight between technical boxer Nong-O and calculated brawler Harrison can boil down to who can impose his style better.

At ONE 156, Harrison was awarded a double bonus of $100,000 and a guaranteed world title shot against Nong-O. Being the true martial artist that he is, Harrison was gracious and respectful when he called out the champion.

To this, Nong-O replied in an Instagram post:

"Congrats bro! I’ll see u in the circle. Let's go bro🥊🥊 @liambadco @yodchatri @onechampionship"

Although there's a lot of respect between the two, make no mistake. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison will put all that respect aside once the circle door shuts on August 26.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far