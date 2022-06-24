Watch: Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao teaches how to do a Jump Switch Roundhouse Kick

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is letting some of his knowledge out for the world to learn. The ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai champion is an expert in the discipline with over 300 bouts to his name and numerous world titles.

Evolve MMA recently shared a video on YouTube titled 'How To Execute A Jump Switch Roundhouse Kick'. It shows the champion teaching the maneuver.

Watch the video below:

The instructions read:

"Step 1, To execute a jump switch roundhouse kick, lift your lead leg to your stomach to generate momentum for the switch. Step 2, immediately push off your with your back foot as you drop your lead leg to execute the rear roundhouse kick in mid-air. Step 3, turn your hip to angle your rear shin towards the opponent's body as you push off with your rear foot. Step 4, swing your rear arm down while keeping your lead hand up to generate power into the kick. Step 5, following through with the kick by fully rotating your hip and lead foot."

Nong-O earned his Muay Thai world title in ONE in 2019 and has since defended the championship in five bouts. The Muay Thai expert has won all of his past three title defenses via knockout. He is currently one of the top pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighters in the world.

His next title defense will be against entertaining British striker 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao to face Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison is a veteran Muay Thai striker, having made his professional debut in 1999. Later this year, he and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will face off for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Harrison earned his title shot earlier this year after a fight with Muangthai PK.Saenchai in which the two combatants traded five knockdowns in one round. The victory earned Harrison two performance bonuses and a title shot.

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA



Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. https://t.co/RTT577ZLPY

Speaking to ONE, the talented Thai-born champion commented on his upcoming opponent:

“Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I’m about to knock you out, for sure... I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let’s see who will do better in the circle.”

The top of the Muay Thai bantamweight division will be sorted out later in 2022 when Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison meet with the title on the line.

