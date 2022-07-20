Nong-O Gaiyanghadao works out with Muay Thai world champion Kwankhao

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will face his toughest test yet when he enters the ONE circle with dangerous British striker Liam Harrison in the co-main event of ONE 161 on August 26th. On that date, many of Amazon Prime's 200 million subscribers will be tuned in as the promotion makes its debut on the streaming service.

North American fans will be treated to a plethora of combat sports on this card, including the highly anticipated bantamweight Muay Thai showdown. Nong-O has been putting in work at the gym (as seen in a video uploaded on the fighter’s Instagram) in hopes of defending his belt come August 26th.

In the video, which you can see below, Nong-O is training with world renowned Muay Thai world champion Kwankhao Mor.Ratanabandit.

“Thank you for make me tired 🥵🥵🥵 @kwankhao.8 #27August2022 #Singapore #onechampionship”

Kwankhao is considered to be one of the most technical fighters in the era of modern Muay Thai. He has faced some of the best in the sport, including Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Hailing from Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, Kwankhao carries with him a laundry list of accomplishments and world titles.

He is a Rajadamnern Stadium super featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Thailand national super featherweight Muay Thai champion, and Toyota Marathon tournament champion. Today, Kwankao works as a trainer, helping to guide the next generation of Muay Thai superstars.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao says ONE 161 fight with Liam Harrison will end with a knockout

ONE’s reigning bantamweight Muay Thai champion has yet to taste defeat in the circle. He has won eight straight, with his last three coming via knockout. Going against a high-octane fighter like Liam Harrison, there is a high probability that the fight will end inside the distance.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O believes that his fight with Harrison will end in a knockout. It all comes down to who lands first.

"For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout — either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first. He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let's see who will do better."

Speaking to ‘Hitman’ directly, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao sent a warning to his latest challenger:

"Liam, I will go all out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well, because I'm about to knock you out, for sure."

