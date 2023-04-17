Nong-O Hama wants to prove that age is nothing but a number against younger foe

He may be fighting an opponent a decade his junior, but Nong-O Hama isn’t sweating his age difference with Jonathan Haggerty.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion believes that being 36 years old is not a disadvantage in any way when he climbs between the ropes at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai legend said that he’ll display the same tenacity that he’s always had on April 21 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

He also brushed off an entire generation of Muay Thai fighters in one simple statement. Nong-O said:

“I’ll make the world know that a man at my age still has the drive to defend this belt. I’m sure of that. The new generation of boxers is not at all a problem for me. I’m in my prime right now.”

Nong-O is indeed in the best form of his storied career.

He’s a perfect 10-0 in ONE Championship, 8-0 in his world title fights, and is currently on a streak of five straight knockouts.

Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Felipe Lobo, Liam Harrison, and Alaverdi Ramazanov have all fallen under the might of the dominant Muay Thai icon.

Jonathan Haggerty, 26, now has the task of stopping Nong-O’s unstoppable rampage in ONE Championship. The British star is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and is coming off three straight wins against Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and Vladimir Kuzmin.

ONE Fight Night 9 will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

