Nong-O praises ONE Championship for instilling new buzz in legendary Lumpinee Stadium: “I felt really excited”

Nong-O loves what ONE Championship has done to bring the excitement back to Lumpinee Stadium.

Beginning in January 2023, ONE kickstarted its ongoing tenure inside the legendary venue in Bangkok, Thailand, delivering weekly cards via its ONE Friday Fights series, featuring some of Muay Thai's biggest stars and brightest prospects.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, former eight-time ONE world champion Nong-O shared his excitement over competing in Lumpinee as part of the ONE Championship roster.

"When I fight at Lumpinee—well, I fought at Lumpinee so many times already," he said. "When I fought a long time ago in Muay Thai, and now ONE Championship has taken over Lumpinee. Now I fought once again in the stadium, I felt really excited."

Nong-O will return to Lumpinee on Friday, May 2, as ONE is set to deliver another loaded Fight Night card exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Nong-O plans to unleash his power in the Kongthoranee rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video will see Nong-O Hama run it back with Thai sensation Kongthoranee in one of the most anticipated rematches of 2025.

The first time around, Kongthoranee edged Nong-O via a closely contested split decision that seemingly had fans split right down the middle.

This time around, Nong-O looks to make things much more definitive by turning up the heat and leaving no question as to who the winner is.

"For this fight, I want to utilize my punches more, and be more aggressive, put on more pressure against Kongthoranee," Nong-O said. "Again, I want to land more powerful shots than before."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

