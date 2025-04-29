Nong-O says Kongthoranee's 'dangerous weapons' isn't his biggest trump card: "His unorthodox style is scarier"

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama knows what to expect when he runs it back with fellow Thai striker Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Ad

The pair lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31, which emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Ad

Trending

The 38-year-old icon has nothing but praise for Sor Sommai's heavy artillery that helped him gain a crucial split decision win in their first matchup this past February.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, he admits that it isn't the biggest of his concerns ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai redo this week.

"He has dangerous weapons and what made him formidable is his unorthodox style. His unorthodox style is scarier to me," the fighting pride of Evolve MMA told ONE Championship ahead of fight night.

Ad

Should he be able to minimize Kongthoranee's out-of-the-box style, a win should be there for the taking. The Muay Thai legend, after all, knows how to set up traps and capitalize on the slightest of openings against anyone standing across from him.

He's eager to put an end to his run of bad results at ONE Fight Night 31, so fans can expect him to fire on all cylinders and balance the scales when he meets Kongthoranee in this rematch on May 2.

Ad

Ad

Kongthoranee shares what it means to beat Nong-O for the second time

In a separate interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kongthoranee explained that a second successive victory over Nong-O would be a massive feather in his cap.

"If I can win against Nong-O, that would be one of my good fights. And I feel like I have to do it, no matter what. If I want the championship belt, this is the level that I have to overcome," the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion offered.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available to fight fans in the United States and Canada live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.