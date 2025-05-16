Striking legend Nong-O Hama is always ready to lend a helping hand to the next generation of Muay Thai fighters.

Most recently, the multi-time "Art of Eight Limbs" world champion has spent countless hours getting Johan Ghazali in fight shape for his flyweight Muay Thai matchup against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

It is the second time the 38-year-old warrior has shared the mats with the teenage knockout machine at Superbon Training Camp, and he's ready to dedicate more hours to ensure 'Jojo' reaches the highest of highs in his budding career alongside gymfounder Superbon and teammate Superlek Kiatmoo9.

"I absolutely agree that he needs to evolve his whole game plan. And all of us - me, Superlek, and Superbon - are training 'Jojo' because we really want to see him improve," Nong-O told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview.

The collaboration speaks volumes about these striking legends' dedication to making sure the young Malaysian-American striker gets all the tips and tricks on what it takes to succeed on a global platform like ONE Championship.

Possibly, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and the divisional kings in the promotion see something special in the young knockout artist.

With this wealth of combined wisdom from arguably three of Thailand's finest wizards in the striking discipline, Johan Ghazali should put on show a more refined arsenal when he trades leather with Paez inside the Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, June 6.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in live in U.S. primetime for free.

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) here:

Nong-O ready to continue flyweight Muay Thai charge

In the same exchange with SCMP, Nong-O said that he doesn't have any names in mind for his third test in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

"Anyone that ONE Championship thinks would be a good fit for me, or anyone that the fans want to see, or anyone that, if you look into the marketing, would sell the fight, would be a big fight. I'm ready for it. So anyone," he shared.

After opening his account in the bracket with a split decision loss in February, Nong-O pulled one back against Kongthoranee with a dominant unanimous decision win in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 earlier this month.

It was the Bangkok-based star's 267th win of his career and his 12th in the organization.

