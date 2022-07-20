“We want this fight to go in the Hall Of Fame” - Nong-O says a victory over Liam Harrison will be his finest

ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao puts his world title on the line once again against the No.5-ranked contender Liam Harrision next. The two will square off in the co-main event of ONE 161 on August 26th.

That night, the promotion will make its eagerly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video. Airing live at U.S. primetime, over 200 million subscribers will get the chance to lock eyes on the Muay Thai showdown between the Thai world champion and the high-octane British challenger.

With over 260 career wins and an unblemished record in the Circle, Liam Harrison may be Nong-O’s toughest test yet. While speaking to ONE Championship, the reigning world champion was asked if he had any concerns about matching up with ‘Hitman’ and his immense power:

“I am not worried about his power. I have fought with opponents that hit harder than him. I have been analyzing his fights for quite some time and I am very confident that I will bring the belt home.”

Confident in his ability to defeat his newest challenger, Nong-O realizes that this fight will be nothing short of an absolute war. It's one that he hopes will go into the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest Muay Thai contests of all time:

“I am really excited for this fight. We have been training really hard and we want this fight to go in the Hall Of Fame.”

Liam Harrison is ready to shock Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and the world at ONE 161

Liam Harrison has established himself as one of the most entertaining Muay Thai fighters under the ONE banner. Aggressive, powerful, and determinated are just a few words to describe the ‘Hitman’ and his highly entertaining style of combat.

Following an epic comeback against Muangthai PK. Saenchai at ONE 156 in April, Harrison scored a $100,000 bonus and a world title opportunity against the long-reigning bantamweight king. Discussing the upcoming showdown with ONE Championship, Harrison recognizes the skills that the champ possesses:

"I know what level of skill this man is on. I'm not an idiot. He's one of the most skillful fighters [of all time]. But I'm not going to change my style now just because I'm coming across one of the best fighters of all time."

Harrison went on to say that if he connects cleanly on Nong-O, it will be lights out for the undefeated Thai fighter:

"If anyone could knock him out, it's me. Nobody he has fought with punches as I do. If I land clean, then anyone in four-ounce gloves will go."

