  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Nong-O seeks to inspire with victory over Rodtang at age 38: “I would like to send a message to all fighters”

Nong-O seeks to inspire with victory over Rodtang at age 38: “I would like to send a message to all fighters”

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 25, 2025 04:03 GMT
Nong-O seeks to beat Rodtang to inspire other fighters. -- Nong-O
Nong-O seeks to beat Rodtang to inspire other fighters. [Image courtesy: Nong-O's IG]

Veteran Thai fighter Nong-O Hama seeks to beat Rodtang Jitmuangnon but not only to get his hands on the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. He also wants to show to other fighters that nothing is unachievable if one puts their heart and mind into it.

Ad

The 38-year-old Bangkok-based fighter is to take on 'The Iron Man' for the flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The showdown is one of seven world title matches featured at the marquee event, which marks the second live on-ground offering of ONE Championship in the 'Land of the Rising Sun' this year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O spoke about the significance of his clash with Rodtang and a possible victory, particularly in representing and making a statement for fighters who are in the late stage of their careers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If I beat Rodtang in this upcoming fight, I would like to send a message to all fighters that your age or your fight experience are not your obstacles. Because it is all on your determination and your passion."
Ad

The match at ONE 173 is the third for Nong-O in flyweight Muay Thai under ONE Championship. He long competed at bantamweight and was the division's world champion from 2019 to 2023.

He said the shift to flyweight suits him now at this point of his career and is satisfied with the progress he has been making in his new weight class.

For more information and updates on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.

Ad

Nong-O says he is in for tough time against Rodtang at ONE 173

While he is determined to emerge victorious at ONE 173, Nong-O is aware that it is not going to be easy against an opponent like Rodtang.

He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that Rodtang is a complete fighter in the truest sense.

Nong-O said:

Ad
"Personally, I do not see any weakness. His force, his physical condition, his IQ, and his skills."

Apart from the skills, Rodtang is not short in motivation entering ONE 173 as he is looking to get back the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title he was stripped of in November last year for missing weight in his title defense against British challenger Jacob Smith.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications