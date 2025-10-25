Nong-O seeks to inspire with victory over Rodtang at age 38: “I would like to send a message to all fighters”

Veteran Thai fighter Nong-O Hama seeks to beat Rodtang Jitmuangnon but not only to get his hands on the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. He also wants to show to other fighters that nothing is unachievable if one puts their heart and mind into it.The 38-year-old Bangkok-based fighter is to take on 'The Iron Man' for the flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The showdown is one of seven world title matches featured at the marquee event, which marks the second live on-ground offering of ONE Championship in the 'Land of the Rising Sun' this year.In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O spoke about the significance of his clash with Rodtang and a possible victory, particularly in representing and making a statement for fighters who are in the late stage of their careers.He said:&quot;If I beat Rodtang in this upcoming fight, I would like to send a message to all fighters that your age or your fight experience are not your obstacles. Because it is all on your determination and your passion.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe match at ONE 173 is the third for Nong-O in flyweight Muay Thai under ONE Championship. He long competed at bantamweight and was the division's world champion from 2019 to 2023.He said the shift to flyweight suits him now at this point of his career and is satisfied with the progress he has been making in his new weight class.For more information and updates on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.Nong-O says he is in for tough time against Rodtang at ONE 173While he is determined to emerge victorious at ONE 173, Nong-O is aware that it is not going to be easy against an opponent like Rodtang.He shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that Rodtang is a complete fighter in the truest sense.Nong-O said:&quot;Personally, I do not see any weakness. His force, his physical condition, his IQ, and his skills.&quot;Apart from the skills, Rodtang is not short in motivation entering ONE 173 as he is looking to get back the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title he was stripped of in November last year for missing weight in his title defense against British challenger Jacob Smith.