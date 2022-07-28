“Him or me” - Nong-O sees Liam Harrison fight ending in exciting KO either way

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is gearing up for what is expected to be an absolute barnburner of a fight against his next challenger, British striking legend Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison.

The two high-octane offensive weapons will square off in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Because of both fighters’ penchant to score exhilarating highlight-reel stoppages, no one expects this fight to go the five-round distance. That includes Gaiyanghadao himself.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nong-O shared how excited he was for his next fight.

“For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me."

The Thai-born champion continued:

"It might seem ridiculous to say that my favorite Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer is Liam Harrison, my next challenger. I’ve been following him for quite a long time. I love his style. His fights are always exciting and fun to watch.”

However, Gaiyanghadao quickly warned that though the two may be cordial with one another, all respect goes out the window once that circle door closes. Earlier in the week, the Thai striking icon shared an ominous warning via an Instagram post.

“Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. Once the cage is locked, there is no escape. I’m coming for blood.”

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao represents dream opponent for Liam Harrison

Both Muay Thai strikers are worthy of great respect. Nong-O is the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion and has defended this belt successfully in five fights. The Thai titleholder has won his most recent three bouts via knockout.

The ONE Championship world title may be the crown jewel of his career, but Gaiyanghadao has also held gold in Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium, plus has over 260 professional victories in his career.

At his expense, 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison will be looking to earn a career highlight on August 26. After more than 20 years in Muay Thai, and more than half his victories coming by way of KO/TKO, facing Nong-O is the highest moment of his storied career.

In an interview with ONE, the British striker said:

“Everyone has always asked me, ‘Who do you wish you could have fought?’ I always said Nong-O, but I thought I might not ever get the chance. Now I have. And especially now for his belt as well."

Harrison added that he is highly aware of how skilled his next opponent is. He explained:

"I know what level of skill this man is on. I’m not an idiot, he’s one of the most skillful fighters [of all time] ... I’m going to fight Liam Harrison style because that’s what got me to where I am today ... If anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far