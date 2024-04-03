Nong-O stresses the importance of preserving the traditional way of Muay Thai training: “It will draw out all your weapons”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king and bona fide sport legend Nong-O is slated to face Thai rising star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5th.

Some think this is a huge gamble for the legend as Kulabdam is on a red-hot KO streak at the moment while he is on back-to-back KO losses. Still, the former world champion has the veteran moxie and technical ingenuity to pull off the W.

Nong-O is largely considered one of the best Muay Thai fighters of this generation. He is the winningest world champion in ONE history, having defended the belt a record seven straight times. He was also undefeated in the promotion in his first five years.

Considered by many as a classic "old school fighter", the 37-year-old icon is known for his near-perfect technical acuity, being one of the finest "Muay Femur" (tactician) fighters ever. In an interview with Sportsmanor on YouTube, Non-O reiterates his focus on technical foundations and classic techniques:

I think it’s best to combine [old school and new-gen tactics]. Because training with traditional Muay Thai fighters, you get benefits like the classic techniques. You will learn the traditional ways to do the striking because it will draw out all your weapons. That would be the benefit.

Nong-O believes a combination of old and new styles of Muay Thai is the way to go

Conversely, Nong-O also gave importance to the new-age techniques and ways Muay Thai has developed over the years. He sees this natural evolution of the sport as necessary for its growth:

"But also the sports science and the new-world technology that will allow us to build up strength in your physical health. You get stronger, but it’s still important to learn the techniques. I think a combination of both would be best."

To be able to expand and innovate a craft, you have to not just familiarize yourself with its basic foundations - you have to master them. Nong-O understands the sport well enough that he breathes the words of a true martial arts master.

