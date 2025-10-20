Nong-O thrilled for chance to fight ‘globally famous’ Rodtang at ONE 173: “I’m really excited about this”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama has been through countless wars over the course of his Hall of Fame career.Still, the 38-year-old believes his generational clash with fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the biggest opportunity of his storied career.The vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line when Nong-O faces his compatriot in one of seven world championship bouts at ONE 173 on November 16.In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O expressed his excitement to add to his legacy at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan:&quot;I feel really excited and happy to be fighting with Rodtang. Since I reduced my weight, I actually wanted to be a champion. Now that we are matched up, I'm really excited about this because Rodtang is globally famous.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter dominating the 145-pound division for years, Nong-O moved down to flyweight with two-division championship ambitions firmly in mind.The legendary fighter understands that Rodtang is the biggest Muay Thai fighter of this generation and is honored to share the Circle with him.This Thai-on-Thai superfight pits experience against explosive hunger in one of the year's most anticipated striking battles.Nong-O glad his showdown with Rodtang takes place in JapanNong-O Hama is extremely honored to be part of the most stacked event in ONE Championship history.Plus, the chance to conquer a second weight in Japan's rich martial arts culture excites him a lot. &quot;This fight is actually a huge one. The biggest one I have ever fought in, and I get to go to Japan,&quot; the 38-year-old icon told ONE. With seven world championships hanging in the balance, Nong-O and Rodtang's Thai-on-Thai warfare may just be the most highly-awaited one of the bunch.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.