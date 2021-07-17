'Not because he's my brother' - Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Islam Makhachev deserves a title shot soon

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev will undeniably become a legitimate title contender in the lightweight division with a win against Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31. According to 'The Eagle,' Makhachev will prove he truly deserves to be among the top three in the lightweight division.

Khabib said Makhachev would prove to the world that he should be fighting for the title not just because he is a close friend of Nurmagomedov's but because he's one of the most dangerous 155ers in the UFC. In a recent interaction with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Nurmagomedov stated the following about Makhachev:

"This Saturday, he has to improve himself and show the world who Islam Makhachev is. Not only like Khabib's sparring partner or Khabib's brother, no. He have to be own, like Islam Makhachev. Best lightweight in the world like eight win streak. He beat everyone and this guy has to fight for the title. Not because he's my brother, friend, or something like this. And this Saturday, he's gonna show it inshallah."

The next step of 'Father's Plan,' ... Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's hopes for his team ... looks to continue tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jfh3xF2UNb — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 17, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the next step of the 'father's plan'

Khabib Nurmagomedov has already completed one step of the 'father's plan,' but the second step remains. To achieve that, Nurmagomedov needs his friend and teammate Islam Makhachev to put up a clinic in the main event of UFC Vegas 31.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, had a vision. He wanted Nurmagomedov to win the UFC lightweight title, defend it, and retire undefeated. Following Nurmagomedov's retirement, Abdulmanap wanted his student Islam Makhachev to become the next champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov elaborated on the same in the aforementioned interview with Brett Okamoto.

"He told me 'when you're gonna be finished, Islam have to come. Like when you finish and Islam comes, it has to be at the same time. Because you guys three years different and I really believe your primetime is going to be very soon. After it, when you finish, you gonna go, he has to come.' I told Islam you a little bit late (laughs).", said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov here in the corner of his longtime teammate and close friend Islam Makhachev. What a huge spot this is for Makhachev against Drew Dober at #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/GjnHxYEdot — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 7, 2021

