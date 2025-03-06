"Not some Daniel Cormier like dude" - When Joe Rogan and Rampage Jackson called out Alex Pereira's lack of wrestling challenges in the UFC

Joe Rogan and former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson once questioned a host of Alex Pereira's former opponents, wondering why they rarely challenged the Brazilian with wrestling.

Pereira is set to defend his 205-pound title for the fourth time this weekend when he faces Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. There is much interest from fans and fighters heading into the bout, as many believe it will be the toughest test of 'Poatan's' career so far.

The intrigue comes from Ankalaev's fighting style, as the Dagestani is considered an elite wrestler who can pose Pereira problems he has yet to face in his career.

The 37-year-old has showcased his impressive striking power throughout his time in the octagon. But his wrestling ability, especially his takedown defense, has rarely been tested.

These questions over Alex Pereira once led to Joe Rogan and Rampage Jackson discussing his UFC bouts during episode #159 of the JRE MMA Show last year.

Jackson questioned how he would have done in his prime against Pereira, to which Rogan stated he would have posed wrestling problems that nobody else has:

"The difference is you [Jackson] are very strong. You were always a very strong light heavyweight and you had very good wrestling skills. He [Pereira] hasn't really fought anybody that's an elite wrestler yet...[Jiri] Prochazka, he's got crazy KO power and good karate skills...But he's not some Daniel Cormier like dude that's just an elite wrestler."

Check out Joe Rogan and Rampage Jackson's comments below (0:25):

When Joe Rogan discussed roadblocks delaying Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalev are finally set to meet inside the octagon this weekend at UFC 313. The Russian has been the No.1 contener for a significant period and has had to bide his time for a shot at the champ.

Many fans and fighters felt as though Ankalaev should have competed for the belt earlier, but the UFC instead booked 'Poatan' to face Khalil Rountree Jr. During the delay in getting their bout finalized, Joe Rogan once offered his take on why it took so long.

Speaking on episode #2249 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator said:

"He's supposed to be fighting Ankalaev. Ankalaev is fu**ing very dangerous...He's like at the top of the heap and has been waiting for a title shot for a long time. But he's been talking a lot of sh*t, and Alex doesn't like that he talks sh*t. Yeah, so he's like, 'F**k him. Make him wait.' And so, I think Alex just said that he's going to fight in March and that he's not going to fight Ankalaev"

Check out Rogan's comments here (2:32:20):

