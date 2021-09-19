"Not even a competition" - Logan Paul claims KSI hit him way harder than Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul has revealed that KSI hit him a lot harder than Floyd Mayweather did. Paul has boxed KSI – who’s relatively close in height, reach, and weight to Paul – as well as the much smaller Mayweather.

During an appearance on True Geordie’s YouTube channel, Logan Paul re-watched his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Upon being asked by Geordie as to who hits harder, KSI or Floyd Mayweather, Paul stated:

"KSI for sure, for sure. Not even a competition, bro. (Floyd Mayweather's) clean shots, I was like, ‘Cool, good job.’ KSI I'm like, ‘Keep my f**king face away from those hands."

YouTube megastar Logan Paul first competed in a white-collar boxing bout back in August 2018. Logan faced KSI in an amateur boxing match that headlined a fight card featuring their respective brothers.

Logan Paul’s younger brother Jake Paul faced KSI’s younger brother Deji in a white-collar boxing match. Jake defeated Deji via fifth-round TKO. Meanwhile, the Logan vs. KSI matchup ended in a majority draw, with one judge scoring the fight for KSI and two other judges scoring it as a draw.

Following this, Logan Paul and KSI met again inside the squared circle in a professional boxing match in November 2019. The second fight between Logan and KSI, their professional boxing matchup, witnessed KSI defeat Logan via split decision.

While KSI hasn’t competed in a boxing match ever since Logan Paul faced boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match in June 2021, Mayweather thoroughly outworked Logan throughout their eight-round fight that went the distance. There was no official winner declared at the end, owing to the bout being an exhibition.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort

Logan Paul (left) went the distance with Floyd Mayweather (right)

Jake Paul is currently under contract with Showtime and has several potential fights on the horizon. On the other hand, the consensus is that Logan Paul is still looking for a marquee opponent for the next time he steps into the ring.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman Anderson Silva says the Paul brothers should fight him and Vitor Belfort. Anderson Silva says the Paul brothers should fight him and Vitor Belfort. https://t.co/tZGMwNdmxy

On that note, MMA legends Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort – who recently transitioned to the sport of boxing – have called out the Paul brothers. The proposed Silva and Belfort vs. Paul brothers boxing event hasn’t seen any real action yet. However, many in the combat sports world would like to see this materialize, provided all parties agree to it.

