"Not a failed knee slide you filthy casual” - Tony Ferguson blasts fan after footage of his pre-fight routine deteriorating goes viral

Tony Ferguson in his prime is without doubt one of the scariest, and most dangerous, lightweights in MMA history.

Aptly nicknamed 'El Cucuy', which translates to 'The Boogeyman', Ferguson went on a 12-fight unbeaten streak between 2013 and 2019 that left many believing he would the man to tarnish Khabib Nurmagomedov's unblemished MMA record.

But after numerous failed attempts to book Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson, his seven-year unbeaten run culminated in an interim lightweight title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

Tony Ferguson suffered a brutal TKO defeat to 'The Highlight', and has lost five fights in a row since.

Ahead of his UFC 296 clash with Paddy Pimblett, footage has emerged of the pre-fight routine that 'El Cucuy' performs in the octagon. The video showcases Ferguson in 2019, as well as 2022 and 2023, to indicate the deterioration of his physical abilities.

But Tony Ferguson has now fired back at a fan account for suggesting that he has begun to decline.

@SpinninBackfist posted the following:

"Don't know if we have it in us to see another failed Tony knee slide"

'El Cucuy' responded with this:

"Not A Failed Knee Slide You Filthy Casual, That’s A Wrestling Thing I’ve Done Since I Was Little, Something You Wouldn’t Know Shit About Ya Eunic’s."

See the exchange below:

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett predicted by Tom Aspinall ahead of UFC 296

Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett are set to face off as part of a stacked UFC 296 main card this weekend.

'El Cucuy' enters the fight as a +240 underdog, and given the lightweight's recent form, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes that Pimblett will walk away victorious.

Ferguson and Pimblett are on opposing sides of the spectrum, holding a six-fight losing streak and a four-fight winning streak respectively.

But despite being passed his prime, 'El Cucuy' is certainly a step-up in competition for the Scouser, who would be wise not to underestimate his opponent.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Tom Aspinall shared his thoughts on Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, saying this:

"Paddy should win this fight. Paddy's younger, he's fresher, Ferguson's got a lot of miles on the clock. And I think that that's gonna show in this fight. Paddy's younger and fresher, and Paddy's got a strange style to cope with... I believe Tony's on like a six-fight losing streak, is it? I definitely back Paddy on this one."

Watch the video below:

