Not fighting Jon Jones in the UFC will forever haunt Francis Ngannou's legacy even if he becomes a boxing-MMA double champion: Ex-UFC veteran explains

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has raised doubts about Francis Ngannou's legacy, suggesting that the missed opportunity to fight Jon Jones in the UFC will forever haunt 'The Predator', regardless of his success in the boxing ring.

Ngannou's decision to pursue professional boxing after parting ways with the UFC following contract disputes has left many fans wondering about the potential showdown with Jones.

Sonnen, on his show Beyond the Fight, emphasized the significance of the missed opportunity, questioning Ngannou's legacy despite his potential achievements in both boxing and MMA:

"He will be the undisputed boxing champion, which will make him the baddest man on earth - the only undisputed heavyweight boxing champion who is also the undisputed UFC champion."

He added:

"I am gonna wonder how would they do when they take on Gordon Ryan... when they take on Gable Steveson. I'm not ready to just concede... I am always going to question how when you were under contract and had the opportunity to fight Jon Jones, you did not. That isn't gonna go away."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on the matter below (5:29):

Ngannou's departure from the UFC stemmed from contract disputes following his heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Despite negotiations with the UFC, Ngannou's contract terms and desire for freedom to pursue boxing fights remained unresolved, leading to his departure from the promotion.

What did Dana White say about a potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight?

UFC CEO Dana White has definitively shut down any possibility of co-promoting a fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou with the PFL.

During the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, White was asked about the potential cross-promotion, responding with a firm:

"No, I'm not interested in that. We tried to make that fight, they didn't want to do it, and it's done... I'm not interested. We've got one, two, and three [top-selling pay-per-views in the MSG], they [The PFL] can't sell a f*****g gate... It's a stupid question. Why should I do that? I tried to make the fight here; they didn't want to do it, but I should co-promote?... You win the dumb question of the night. Congratulations, sir."

White, clearly frustrated by the question, stated that he had already attempted to make the fight happen under the UFC banner and questioned the logic behind co-promoting with other organizations.

His statement effectively extinguishes any hope for a Jones vs. Ngannou fight happening in the immediate future, at least not through co-promotion between the UFC and PFL.

Check out Dana White's comments on promoting Jones vs. Ngannou in the clip below:

Expand Tweet