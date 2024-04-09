“Not having Mike Perry is a big miss” - Fans react to Terrance McKinney’s hilarious “Favela vs. The Hood” caricature on UFC fighters

Fans are divided on Terrance McKinney's recent post on social media.

The UFC lightweight known as 'T Wrecks' is quickly becoming one of the most popular members of the roster. Beyond the fact that McKinney is incredibly entertaining in the cage, he's also very funny on social media.

Earlier today, the lightweight contender took to X to make a post that divided fan opinion. The post was a photo titled 'Favela vs. The Hood: UFC edition", featuring various members of the roster. The two front fighters were Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill who are set to collide on Saturday at UFC 300.

On the side of 'Poatan' are stars such as Paulo Costa, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, and more. On the side of 'Sweet Dreams' are fighters such as Derrick Lewis, Bobby Green, and of course, McKinney himself.

On X, fans reacted to the post. Some debated which team would win, while others pointed out that the picture didn't include certain fighters. One fan even suggested that Mike Perry needed to be added, writing:

"Not having Mike Perry is a big miss."

Check out the full fan response to Terrance McKinney's post below:

When will Terrance McKinney fight next?

Terrance McKinney is currently expected to face Esteban Ribovics at UFC St. Louis in May.

'T Wrecks' hasn't competed since a knockout win over Brandon Morette in October at UFC Vegas 81. That victory was the lightweight's second in a row, previously knocking out Mike Breeden in April.

Not long after his most recent win, McKinney was booked to face Esteban Ribovics. 'El Gringo' is still just two fights deep into his UFC journey. While he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Loik Radzhabov last March, he later defeated Kameula Kirk in his second octagon appearance.

As of now, McKinney's return is expected to be one of the biggest fights on that St. Louis-based card. The card is currently slated to be headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento, but Joaquin Buckley has called for the main event spot in recent weeks.

Regardless, McKinney's next fight promises to be a thrilling one. Since joining the UFC in June 2021, every single one of his fights has ended in a finish. Against Ribovics, he will look to keep that streak going.

