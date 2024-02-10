"Not really living my life" - UFC veteran Felice Herrig announces retirement from combat sports 

It appears as though UFC veteran Felice Herrig believes the time is right as she recently announced her official retirement from combat sports.

The 39-year-old has a wealth of experience in combat sports and had a lengthy career. She began her career as a kickboxer before transitioning to MMA in 2009, which led to her competing against the likes of Carla Esparza, Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.

Herrig took to her Instagram account to reflect on her career and shared a post announcing her retirement from combat sports. She revealed that her body's response to training is what factored into her decision and mentioned that it was one that was made over time. She wrote:

"My body just keeps saying 'No' as much as I love training hard and am able to get through practices, my body just doesn’t recover from it. I was constantly sick and spending any and all of my extra time just recovering for the next training session. Not really living my life.

"I’ve paid my dues in this sport and I don’t want to continue to be miserable from it any longer...I am officially retiring at Fight # 55"

'Lil Bulldog' was a contestant on season 20 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', which served as the UFC's introduction of the strawweight division as they crowned their inaugural champion. Despite being eliminated in the quarterfinals, she went on to earn a contract with the promotion following her submission win over Lisa Ellis on the finale.

Despite her MMA career ending on a four-fight losing skid, Herrig's combat sports career ended on a positive note as she earned a fourth round knockout win over Veronika Dmitriyeva in a pro boxing bout last July.

When was Felice Herrig's final MMA bout?

Felice Herrig's final MMA bout took place at UFC Vegas 56, where she fought former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

The bout was a rematch of their 2018 encounter at UFC 223, which saw Kowalkiewicz earn a split decision. The rematch didn't go in 'Lil Bulldog's favor as she was submitted via rear-naked choke in the second round.

The win snapped the former KSW women's flyweight champion's five-fight losing skid, while also extending Felice Herrig's losing skid to four consecutive losses.

