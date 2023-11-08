Francis Ngannou could receive an immediate rematch against Tyson Fury, according to UFC commentator Jon Anik, who recently shared his thoughts on the clash.

Ngannou and Fury faced off in an epic crossover clash in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago, with the former UFC champion making his professional boxing debut against the WBC champion.

'The Gypsy King' was a massive -1200 favorite ahead of fight night, and many expected him to handle his opponent with ease. But Francis Ngannou gave Tyson Fury what he described as "his toughest fight in ten years," much to the surprise of fans and fighters across the world.

Fury was awarded a split-decision win, but many felt that 'The Predator' deserved to win the fight.

Jon Anik recently shared his thoughts on the clash and likened it to UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski. Anik compared the close nature of both bouts, as well as the fact that the winners of both fights expressed interest in a rematch.

The UFC commentator was recently interviewed by MMAFightingonSBN, where he said this:

"As far as the fight is concerned, not unlike Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. First fight [was] close even though I thought Islam won four rounds, right? Now you have a champion, Tyson Fury, who wants the Francis Ngannou fight back even though he won it. I would think that would be the inner monologue for Tyson Fury..."

Watch the video below from 10:30:

Israel Adesanya answers whether he wants to see Francis Ngannou in boxing or MMA next

Israel Adesanya was in attendance for Francis Ngannou's much-anticipated clash against Tyson Fury two weeks ago. 'The Last Stylebender', alongside Kamaru Usman, joined Ngannou for his ring walk on fight night, as well as being granted access to his locker room.

The former UFC heavyweight champion's performance surprised almost everyone who watched.

Francis Ngannou was able to go toe-to-toe with the WBC champion for all ten rounds and landed the most significant punch of the fight when he dropped Fury with a left hook in Round 3.

Israel Adesanya reviewed his friend's incredible performance during a recent YouTube video, where he was asked whether he wanted to see Ngannou remain in boxing or return to MMA.

He said this:

"I haven't thought about it, to be honest. But first thing, if I'm being honest, I wanna see him in MMA... What do I want to see? I want to see him in MMA. With who? I don't know, I wasn't thinking that far... I like Francis boxing. It's exciting, yes, but I'd say put him with... I don't know, I didn't think that far ahead. I just want to see him use all f***ing limbs."

Watch the video below from 16:00: