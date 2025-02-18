"Nothing but facts spoken here" - Fans react as Belal Muhammad calls out Dana White over alleged hypocrisy and double standards 

Belal Muhammad didn’t hold back in calling out UFC CEO Dana White. He accused him of favoring certain fighters more than others.

Ad

During his appearance on Barstool Chicago, Muhammad slammed White for what he perceived as hypocrisy, referencing his dominant victory over Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Instead of receiving praise, the UFC head honcho downplayed his win, calling it “wasn’t a barn burner.” Muhammad said:

“I said I was going to go in there and dominate him. I dominated him, and then you had Dana White saying, ‘Well, it wasn’t a barn burner.’ And I walked through him.”

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, ‘Remember the Name’ also pointed out how UFC boss Dana White defended Sean Strickland’s underwhelming performance at UFC 312 to illustrate what he sees as double standards. The reigning welterweight champion said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Then you'll see Strickland not do anything in the [at UFC 312] and Dana White like, Man he’s [Strickland] so tough, so professional being in the cage, right? It’s way different. You know even when he broke his nose. He’s manned up [Dana White: Nobody is more professional than this guy is even with a broken nose]. I was like, bro that was the worst title fight I've ever seen in my life. Worst title challenger performance. You're trying to like put him out of pedestal, I'm like bro, get out of here. “

Ad

Reddit user Neither_Sir5514 shared the clip from the podcast, which quickly sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts. Fans flooded the comments section to share their opinions on Muhammad’s claims, with many agreeing with his remarks about Dana White’s alleged double standards.

Ad

Fans chimed in with their thoughts and wrote:

“Dana White privilege is real.”

“I used to be the biggest hater of what's his name but he is 100% right.”

“Nothing but facts spoken here. I'm glad Belal isn't shy speaking out to Dana's bs.”

“Hes right 100%.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshot courtesy: @Neither_Sir5514 on Reddit]

Dana White clarifies misunderstanding about his reaction to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

Many fans mocked Dana White after a video surfaced of him wrapping the belt around Belal Muhammad following his victory over Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Critics pointed out that White didn’t look thrilled about Muhammad becoming champion, leading to speculation that he wasn’t happy with the outcome.

Ad

Addressing the claims in an interview with Kevin Iole, the UFC CEO clarified his reaction, stating:

“Let me say this to be fair: I was tired. I was in a bad mood. Everybody thinks that I don’t like Belal. I saw stuff posted that like ‘Dana is going to commit suicide right now because Leon (lost) – that’s the furthest thing from the truth.

Ad

Check out Dana White’s comments below (11:42):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.