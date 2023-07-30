Alex Pereira's debut at light heavyweight was a success as he defeated Jan Blachowicz via split decision at UFC 291.

Pereira's victory has likely set up a future fight against Jiri Prochazka for the vacant 205-pound title, but it seems 'Poatan' has not forgotten about a third fight with Israel Adesanya.

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya share one of the best rivalries across combat sport, as the pair have faced off twice in kickboxing and twice in the UFC. 'The Last Stylebender' defeated Pereira via KO at UFC 287 earlier this year to reclaim the middleweight title. Shortly thereafter, 'Poatan' announced his move to light heavyweight.

Pereira is known to cut an enormous amount of weight to make 185 pounds, but the Brazilian made it clear that if he were to face Israel Adesanya again, it would be a middleweight contest.

Alex Pereira appeared in front of the media following his win at UFC 291 where he was asked about a third fight with Adesanya. He said:

"Before my last fight happened, when I made weight, I told the guys that for now I would be taking a break from [middleweight]. It's getting harder [to make weight], too many cuts in a short span of time. So, I went up to light heavyweight now, I want to do one more fight at light heavyweight, take some time from all those [weight] cuts and then I want to fight [Adesanya] at middleweight. We are 1-1 at middleweight... there's nothing more fair than making the trilogy at middleweight."

Alex Pereira reflects on light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291

Alex Pereira was welcomed to the light heavyweight division by former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 on Saturday night. 'Poatan' was able to secure a split-decision victory in what was a close three-round fight, and displayed improved grappling skills.

Pereira reflected on his move to 205 pounds following his victory over Blachowicz and appeared satisfied with his decision.

With Jamahal Hill being forced to vacate the light heavyweight title several weeks ago due to injury, it seems that Pereira couldn't have timed his move to his new weight class any better. The Brazilian's victory over Blachowicz could see him face off against Jiri Prochazka for the vacant title next.

Alex Pereira was interviewed by ESPN MMA following UFC 291, where he said:

"I felt really good, and I told everyone ever since my weight cut [that] I've felt good all along in a new division. [Blachowicz] is a heavy guy, and I was still able to hold my own there... I felt really good all along."

Watch the video below from 0:20:

