“Nothing really special” - Johan Ghazali reveals the only thing he needs to watch out for against Diego Paez

18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai fighter 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali isn't at all worried about anything upcoming opponent Diego Paez brings to the table.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative says his Colombian-American counterpart doesn't do anything that warrants any concern on his end, and that he knows exactly what to do when the two meet eye to eye in the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali shared his thoughts on Paez.

'Jojo' said:

"I could see from his debut against Sean that he’s also pretty good at counterstriking. He has good counters and good follow-ups. So I’ll have to be aware of that. Otherwise, nothing really special caught my eye."

'Jojo' Johan Ghazali and Diego Paez are scheduled for an important three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali aiming for total victory over Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video: "The perfect way for me to wrap my return"

When Malaysian-American Muay Thai upstart 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali meets dangerous knockout artist Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video this weekend, he will be looking to establish himself is the better fighter, no matter which way he does it.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"A knockout, whenever it may be. Round one, round two, round three. If I don’t get him done early, I’ll be ready to throw until the final round. Yeah, that’s the perfect way for me to wrap my return."

