“Nothing but war” - Freddie Haggerty confident ‘crazy’ Lyndon Knowles will fire on all cylinders at ONE Fight Night 30

Jonathan Haggerty expects his teammate and ONE Championship newcomer, Lyndon Knowles, to put on a show inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday night.

Ad

Stepping into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, Knowles will challenge two-sport king Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Ad

Trending

It's a big moment for Knowles, who will be thrown directly into the fire for his first outing on the biggest global stage for martial arts. But according to the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world titleholder, Jonathan Haggerty, it's nothing the heavy-handed Brit can't handle.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“He’s going to bring nothing but war to ONE," Haggerty recently told ONE Championship. "He’s entertaining. I remember watching him as a young boy and just always thinking that I want to fight like him, just crazy.”

Ad

Though it'll be Knowles' first time competing in ONE, he's had his fair share of high-stakes scraps outside of the Circle.

Lyndon Knowles didn't hesitate when ONE Championship came calling

Lyndon Knowles makes his promotional premiere as a three-time WBC Muay Thai champion—experience that will undoubtedly come in handy against one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the art of eight limbs.

Ad

Asked about receiving the opportunity to not only compete for ONE Championship, but to challenge for 26 pounds of gold, Knowles made it clear that there was no hesitation in his response.

In fact, it was one of the easiest decisions he's ever made.

“I didn’t necessarily expect it," Knowles said in an interview with the promotion. "They contacted my brother and coach, Christian Knowles, and so when it came to me, it wasn’t hard to think about. There wasn’t much thought to it."

Ad

Now that he's made it to the big show, Lyndon Knowles will have to be on his A-game if he hopes to do what nobody has under the ONE banner thus far—defeat Roman Kryklia.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.