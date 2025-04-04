  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Nothing but war” - Freddie Haggerty confident ‘crazy’ Lyndon Knowles will fire on all cylinders at ONE Fight Night 30

“Nothing but war” - Freddie Haggerty confident ‘crazy’ Lyndon Knowles will fire on all cylinders at ONE Fight Night 30

By Craig Pekios
Modified Apr 04, 2025 07:30 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty expects his teammate and ONE Championship newcomer, Lyndon Knowles, to put on a show inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium this Friday night.

Ad

Stepping into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, Knowles will challenge two-sport king Roman Kryklia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It's a big moment for Knowles, who will be thrown directly into the fire for his first outing on the biggest global stage for martial arts. But according to the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world titleholder, Jonathan Haggerty, it's nothing the heavy-handed Brit can't handle.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“He’s going to bring nothing but war to ONE," Haggerty recently told ONE Championship. "He’s entertaining. I remember watching him as a young boy and just always thinking that I want to fight like him, just crazy.”
Ad

Though it'll be Knowles' first time competing in ONE, he's had his fair share of high-stakes scraps outside of the Circle.

Lyndon Knowles didn't hesitate when ONE Championship came calling

Lyndon Knowles makes his promotional premiere as a three-time WBC Muay Thai champion—experience that will undoubtedly come in handy against one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the art of eight limbs.

Ad

Asked about receiving the opportunity to not only compete for ONE Championship, but to challenge for 26 pounds of gold, Knowles made it clear that there was no hesitation in his response.

In fact, it was one of the easiest decisions he's ever made.

“I didn’t necessarily expect it," Knowles said in an interview with the promotion. "They contacted my brother and coach, Christian Knowles, and so when it came to me, it wasn’t hard to think about. There wasn’t much thought to it."
Ad

Now that he's made it to the big show, Lyndon Knowles will have to be on his A-game if he hopes to do what nobody has under the ONE banner thus far—defeat Roman Kryklia.

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी