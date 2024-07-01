"Notorious will always be King" - Fans react after Conor McGregor shares statistics to claim slight edge over Alex Pereira in meteoric UFC rise

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to offer up comparisons between himself and the man who replaced him in the UFC 303 headliner. After McGregor had to pull out of his main event matchup at welterweight against Michael Chandler, Alex Pereira would assume the vacant spot and fight Jiri Prochazka defending his light heavyweight belt over the weekend.

The Irish superstar shared a graphic showing that by a difference of a single day, he had four mega fights compared to the Brazilian knockout artist's four blockbuster bouts in the octagon.

Check out Conor McGregor's comparison tweet to Alex Pereira below:

Multiple combat sports enthusiasts on X responded to McGregor's post and a sizable tweet thread built up thereafter.

@Drewcampbell21 said:

"Notorious will always be king"

@XTWIITTY stated:

"nobody did it like mystic mac tho"

@FlyingMangoDS quipped:

"That was a fun year to be an MMA fan"

Conor McGregor's four-fight stretch compared to Alex Pereira's

Conor McGregor went 3-1 during his referenced stretch and became the UFC's first concurrent two-division champion in the process. At UFC 194, he stopped Jose Aldo in 14 seconds to become the promotion's featherweight champion.

The 35-year-old would then jump up two weight classes for his next outing, falling short to Nate Diaz by way of a second-round rear naked choke at UFC 196. In their instant rematch, McGregor would tie up the series at one win apiece by besting Diaz on a majority decision at UFC 202 in another 170-pound clash.

'The Notorious' would then close out 2016 by claiming the lightweight belt as well. He would halt Eddie Alvarez in the second round at UFC 205 and adopted the champ champ moniker following that historic victory inside Madison Square Garden.

The Dublin native did have a standout run there, but conversely, Pereira went a spotless 4-0 during his referenced stretch and also defended his title in the process.

He would kick things off by beating former light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz by way of a split decision at UFC 291 last July.

Pereira would follow that up by also cementing himself as a two-division UFC champion inside Madison Square Garden. 'Poatan' would finish Jri Prochazka late in the second round at UFC 295 and became the light heavyweight champion.

At UFC 300, Pereira would halt former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill with a stunning first-round knockout. In his most recent outing over the weekend, Pereira would finish Prochazka even quicker in their rematch and made his second title defense. He landed a head kick with follow-up ground and pound punches in the opening seconds of round two in their UFC 303 headliner.

