Novak Djokovic finds an unlikely fan in Kamaru Usman after surpassing Roger Federer in Grand Slam wins

Novak Djokovic has found an unlikely ally in UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Djokovic, 35, won his 21st Grand Slam this past weekend at Wimbledon after defeating Australian Nick Kyrgios in four sets. Victory for the Serbian meant that he has now surpassed the great Roger Federer (20) in Grand Slams. Djokovic now only trails Spaniard Rafael Nadal (22), who had to pull out of his semi-final against Kyrgios due to injury last week.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' shared a series of stories on Instagram of him watching the Wimbledon final, congratulating Djokovic for the win with a series of emojis.

Kamaru Usman is due to face British contender Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20. The 35-year-old has been undefeated since making his UFC debut in 2015, winning all 15 of his bouts.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been recovering from hand surgery that made his return date uncertain. Thankfully, despite the initial complications, Usman has recovered from his injuries and is looking to defend his 170lb title for a sixth time.

Ali Abdelaziz believes Kamaru Usman could be the light heavyweight champion

No stranger to making bold claims on behalf of his clients, Ali Abdelaziz has continued that trend. He recently suggested that not only is Kamaru Usman the best welterweight, but could also be the best middleweight and light heavyweight in the UFC if he wanted to.

While Usman is set to face Leon Edwards later this year, questions about stepping up to a new division have continued to loom over the head of the champ.

The 35-year-old has dominated at welterweight and has very rarely looked to be in any real danger. If Usman defeats Leon Edwards again, he may well look to the divisions above for a challenge.

If he does, Abdelaziz backs him for success. He wrote on Twitter:

"The best 170lb or 185lb and he can be Champion right now at least [light] heavyweight"

As much as Abdelaziz believes in his client, a move to middleweight is unlikely. Usman is great friends with middleweight champ and fellow African titleholder Israel Adesanya.

That leaves the 205lb division. Usman already appears to have his eyes set on former champ Jan Blachowicz. The pair have recently had a back and forth on social media, with the Nigerian believing he'd have no trouble dispatching the Polish fighter.

