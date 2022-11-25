Paulo Costa was hooked on the FIFA World Cup like the rest of us as his home country Brazil played their opening match against Serbia yesterday. While Brazil won the match 2-0, Costa was seemingly unimpressed with their performance.

According to 'Borrachinha', the current team is incapable of winning the World Cup and needs to learn from its predecessors. In his ludicrous take, Costa essentially claimed that the current team is soft compared to the Brazilian squads in the past.

The UFC middleweight posted a picture where one side shows Brazilian legend, Ronaldinho, with his teammate Adiel, who's holding a gun. The other side had pictures of current star Neymar Jr. along with his teammates Casemiro and Alisson Becker. Costa wrote on Twitter:

"Brazilian soccer team were respectable when they had drug dealers to make party’s officials and shemale fucker Like Ronald at 2006 or 2002 . Now they all are feminists or apologize for being straight white . They cannot win wolrd cup sorry . Bring old times back"

Paulo Costa claims Khamzat Chimaev rejected his offer to fight at middleweight before calling out Alex Pereira for title shot

Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa have been beefing since a heated run in the lead-up to UFC 279 in September. Costa, who has since called out Chimaev, claims that 'Borz' had no real intention of engaging with him during their altercation.

Chimaev, meanwhile, recently called out Alex Pereira after 'Poatan' dethroned Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Costa believes it is smart of Chimaev to call out Pereira, since 'Borz' is likely to win that fight.

However, 'Borrachinha' doesn't believe that matchup will materialize and is still hopeful of fighting the Chechen-born Swede. Costa also accused Chimaev of ducking him before calling for a middleweight title shot against Pereira. The 31-year-old recently told Submission Radio:

"Yeah bro, he’s smart, he’s smart. I think if he fought Alex, he will be a big problem to Alex, because Alex has no grappling. You know, MMA is so different to kickboxing. But yeah, I think odds is against Alex if that fight happens. But I don’t think they will be going, I don’t think that the fight will happen. I’d like to fight to him. I ask him to fight him a couple of weeks ago. He said, ‘No, I will still [compete] in 170, I will not go to 185’. But he saw a huge opportunity to get the belt easily.”

Watch Paulo Costa's interview with Submission Radio below:

