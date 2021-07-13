"Now do the stanky leg" - Floyd Mayweather makes fun of Conor McGregor's injury; the Irishman responds

Floyd Mayweather has made fun of Conor McGregor’s injury, prompting a response from the Irish megastar as he fired back at the American boxing legend.

Retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. took to his official Instagram account to put forth a post regarding Conor McGregor. Mayweather posted a photo of McGregor from a few years ago, where McGregor’s left leg appears a bit contorted.

This is believed to be a jibe from Mayweather against McGregor after the Irishman suffered a horrific injury to his left leg in his UFC 264 fight. The caption of the post read as follows:

“Y’all got it twisted! I like how his shoes fit. Now, do the stanky leg”

Conor McGregor hit back at Floyd Mayweather with the following comment on the post:

“Hahaha yes! My dark brown crocodile leather dolce and gabbana shoes. Loved those shoes I did. Beauties! I actually miss them. Photo circa 2015, california, USA. Hey @dolcegabbana could I get another few fresh pairs of these made again please, you know my address. Thank you, with love. Ciao”

This isn’t the first jibe that Floyd Mayweather has taken at Conor McGregor in the aftermath of UFC 264. Following McGregor’s leg injury and subsequent TKO loss against Dustin Poirier, Mayweather tweeted that he’d won over $35000 by betting on Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor responded by mocking Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather for winning just $35K on a $50K bet.

35k 😂😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Conor McGregor is likely to return to the UFC in 2022

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor underwent surgery and has reassured his fans that he intends to rebuild and return very soon. McGregor has emphasized that his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is far from over.

Poirier is expected to fight UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira later this year. A potential fourth fight between Poirier and Conor McGregor is unlikely to come to fruition before early 2022.

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing after his 10th-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in their iconic "Money Fight" in August 2017.

Mayweather has competed in a couple of exhibition boxing matches in the ensuing years. His most recent exhibition boxing match witnessed him go the eight-round distance against YouTube megastar Logan Paul in June 2021.

Floyd Mayweather has expressed uncertainty over whether or not he’ll continue competing in boxing exhibitions. Nevertheless, the consensus in the combat sports world is that Mayweather will return for similar exhibition boxing matches sooner rather than later.

