"Now you're stealing my s**t" - Derek Brunson hilariously calls out Jake Paul for doing the 'Blonde Brunson' pose

Derek Brunson has seemingly accepted Jake Paul's challenge to a fight after the YouTube star replicated his famous 'Blonde Brunson' pose. A recent picture of Jake Paul emerged on social media showing 'The Problem Child' striking a pose similar to Brunson's.

Upon seeing the picture, Brunson was quick to point it out and subsequently called out the 4-0 undefeated boxer for copying him. In a hilarious tweet, Brunson said he accepted Paul's challenge to a fight and promised to 'see him soon':

"Ok, @jakepaul I accept. First, you call me out. Now you’re stealing my sh**. I’ll see you soon !"

Jake Paul seemingly challenged Derek Brunson back in September after UFC president Dana White blasted 'The Problem Child' for fighting 'smaller' guys. According to White, Paul picks guys smaller than him to get an unfair advantage in fights. White also claimed that that's the reason why Paul fights welterweights despite being a middleweight himself.

In response, Jake Paul called out Derek Brunson, a middleweight, for a potential showdown in the squared circle:

"Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana?"

Jake Paul looks to settle rivalry with Tyron Woodley by finishing him in upcoming rematch

Jake Paul is once again fighting a former UFC welterweight in his next fight as he's slated to take on Tyron Woodley in a rematch on December 18. Paul and Woodley fought earlier this year, with 'The Problem Child' emerging victorious via a split decision.

Paul was initially set to fight Tommy Fury on December 18 but 'TNT' was forced to pull out of the fight due to a severe chest infection and a broken rib. He was replaced at the last moment by the former UFC champ.

While he won their first fight, Paul regrets not being able to finish his opponent as he's done in all but one of his fights thus far. This time around, he says he's going in for the kill:

"I'm going to go there and knock him out," Paul said in an interview with Gareth A. Davies.

Catch the interview below:

