Numsurin thrilled for chance to take home the gold against Japanese star Nadaka: “It is such an honor”

Atomweight Muay Thai sensation Numsurin Chor Ketwina will get a chance to make history the next time he’s in the Circle.The 30-year-old Tded99 firecracker will face Japanese star Nadaka Yoshinari for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, Nov. 16, from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Numsurin talked about the magnitude of this opportunity. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe told the world’s largest martial arts organization:“For the atomweight belt championship, it is such an honor for me to be a part of it. I am proud as a Thai person that they have opened up this opportunity, and I’m going to win it.”Needless to say, Numsurin is ready to seize the moment and make history. But he will have to do so against the toughest opponent of his career in Nadaka. The Japanese fighter is considered to be the best non-Thai practitioner of ‘the art of eight limbs'.Numsurin Chor Ketwina eyes quick finish of Nadaka Yoshinari at ONE 173: “I do have a plan to put him down”If it were up to Numsurin Chor Ketwina, he would want to see a quick end to his showdown with Nadaka Yoshinari at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.The Tded99 affiliate told ONE:“His strengths include speed and accurate weapons. My strength would be my punches. I do have a plan to put him down. I’m working on my speed in order to cope with his speed.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Numsurin Chor Ketwina’s next fight.