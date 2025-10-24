  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Numsurin thrilled for chance to take home the gold against Japanese star Nadaka: “It is such an honor”

Numsurin thrilled for chance to take home the gold against Japanese star Nadaka: “It is such an honor”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 24, 2025 07:57 GMT
Numsurin Chor Ketwina - Photo by ONE Championship
Numsurin Chor Ketwina [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Atomweight Muay Thai sensation Numsurin Chor Ketwina will get a chance to make history the next time he’s in the Circle.

Ad

The 30-year-old Tded99 firecracker will face Japanese star Nadaka Yoshinari for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, Nov. 16, from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Numsurin talked about the magnitude of this opportunity.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“For the atomweight belt championship, it is such an honor for me to be a part of it. I am proud as a Thai person that they have opened up this opportunity, and I’m going to win it.”

Needless to say, Numsurin is ready to seize the moment and make history. But he will have to do so against the toughest opponent of his career in Nadaka. The Japanese fighter is considered to be the best non-Thai practitioner of ‘the art of eight limbs'.

Ad

Numsurin Chor Ketwina eyes quick finish of Nadaka Yoshinari at ONE 173: “I do have a plan to put him down”

If it were up to Numsurin Chor Ketwina, he would want to see a quick end to his showdown with Nadaka Yoshinari at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Ad

The Tded99 affiliate told ONE:

“His strengths include speed and accurate weapons. My strength would be my punches. I do have a plan to put him down. I’m working on my speed in order to cope with his speed.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Numsurin Chor Ketwina’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications