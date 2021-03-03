Amanda Nunes reveals whether she would fight teammate Kayla Harrison if she switches to UFC

Amanda Nunes has hinted that she may fight teammate Kayla Harrison if she was signed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Nunes is set to defend the UFC featherweight championship against Megan Anderson this Saturday night at UFC 259, which will be her second title defense. If the Lioness manages to pull off the win that many expect of her in Las Vegas, she will match the two successful defenses she has at bantamweight.

The Lioness beckons

In Amanda Nunes, fans are looking at a fighter who really is on a whole other level within the spectrum of women’s mixed martial arts. The only other two female fighters who are close to her in terms of accomplishments are Valentina Shevchenko and Cris Cyborg.

However, a new potential contender has emerged as a possible opponent for Amanda Nunes somewhere down the road: Kayla Harrison.

The two women have trained together at American Top Team since 2018 when Harrison first began her mixed martial arts journey. This was just two years after she won her second Olympic gold medal in Rio.

Between PFL and Invicta we’ve not only seen Harrison accumulate an 8-0 record, but we’ve also seen her win one million dollars courtesy of the PFL’s lightweight tournament.

During an interview with BT Sport’s Adam Catterall, Amanda Nunes gave an intriguing response when questioned about a potential showdown with Harrison.

Two things @Amanda_Leoa said to me about Featherweight.



AN - “After l beat Megan Anderson the UFC will have to retire the weight class as there is nobody left”



Me - “What if they sign your team mate Kayla Harrison. Would you fight her?”



AN - “(smiling) It’s business” — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) March 3, 2021

We all know Kayla is an absolute machine within the world of judo, and every sign so far points to her possessing the same abilities in MMA. However, we’re talking about the greatest female fighter of all-time in Amanda Nunes, and that’s nothing to turn your nose up at.

Amanda Nunes is riding an incredible 11-fight win streak that has seen her beat the very best that the featherweight and bantamweight divisions have to offer. The Lioness, however, still doesn’t get the respect that she so richly deserves from casual fans.

There’s no guarantee that a win over Harrison is going to get Nunes the respect she deserves, but at this stage, she probably doesn’t even care. All Nunes wants to do is go out there and prove she is the best in the business. If that means fighting a teammate, the Lioness will do it.