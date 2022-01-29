Chingiz Allazov, Zhang Lipeng and Rade Opacic take home $50,000 bonuses at ONE: Only The Brave

ONE: Only The Brave delivered on its promise to bring an action-packed event on January 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Five of the nine bouts in the fight card ended in knockouts and three of the fighters went home with the $50,000 fighter bonus.

Chingiz Allazov fought in the co-main event of the ONE: Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix. Allazov won the bout by knocking out Jo Nattawut with a powerful combination in the first round. The fight lasted less than two minutes as 'Chinga' earned his ticket to fight Sithichai Sitsongpeenong in the Grand Prix finals slated for ONE: X.

Zhang Lipeng is another fighter that bagged the $50,000 bonus after defeating Ruslan Emilbek Uulu with a vicious combination of punches in the first round. 'The Warrior' improved his professional MMA record to 32-11 with his 32-second first-round knockout. The Chinese welterweight is currently on a two-fight winning streak in ONE Championship.

Lipeng's performance was so convincing that he was awarded the bonus during his post-fight interview.

A much anticipated clash between two heavyweight kickboxers also took place on the main card of ONE: Only The Brave.

Rade Opacic immediately showcased the power of his strikes against Francseko Xhaja. After an intense first round, Opacic finished the job in the second, dropping his opponent three times by the 2:00 mark to earn the TKO victory.

This was Opacic's fourth fight in ONE Championship and all of his wins ended in vicious knockouts.

Six $50,000 fighter bonuses were given away in 2022 after ONE: Only The Brave

Aside from the three fighters that went home $50,000 richer after ONE: Only The Brave, there are three other fighters on the previous ONE Championship fight card that are now enjoying the benefit of their outstanding performances as well.

Among those fighters is Khabib Nurmagomendov's protege Saygid Izagakhmaev, who secured a second-round submission victory over James Nakashima. The other is Senzo Ikeda, who took down Elipitua Siregar with a powerful body shot in the third round to secure the KO victory at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ekaterina Vandaryeva is the most unique fighter to take home the $50,000 bonus as of this date. The Belarusian kickboxer ended her bout with Supergirl Jaroonsak in a controversial split decision loss. ONE Championship CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong seemingly disagreed with the judges' decision. 'Barbie' was rewarded for her intense performance despite the loss.

Edited by David Andrew