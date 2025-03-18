Oban Elliott calls out "long-haired silly man" Jorge Masvidal, suggests former 'BMF' titleholder "might be hiding"

Oban Elliott recently took aim at Jorge Masvidal and issued another callout in the hopes of a fight materializing. 'The Welsh Gangster' has not shied away from expressing his feelings toward 'Gamebred', who has announced his intention to come out of retirement.

Elliott has been eager to return to the octagon after recovering from his injury and has expressed interest in fighting Masvidal due to his beef with Chael Sonnen. There hasn't been any indication that the bout is a possibility, but that hasn't stopped 'The Welsh Gangster' from generating interest in hopes of making it a reality.

During his latest conversation with journalist Jamal Niaz, Elliott provided an update on whether there have been discussions with the UFC about a potential bout against Masvidal.

He told Niaz that he hasn't heard anything from the promotion or 'Gamebred's' team and proceeded to issue another callout, while also warning the former 'BMF' titleholder about what awaits him at 170 pounds:

"I think that long-haired silly man might be hiding. Because I don't think he can just jump back in the UFC and fight who he wants. And if he's barking up the Chael Sonnen, you're barking up my tree, son... You might wanna change weight class, might wanna take the sport a little bit seriously, get rid of that little belly you've got and drop back down to lightweight because trust me, you don't want to be walking around the welterweight division while I'm around."

Check out Oban Elliott's comments regarding Jorge Masvidal below:

Oban Elliott says he would finish Jorge Masvidal in potential bout

Oban Elliott is very confident in his abilities, which was evident when he shared a prediction for what would transpire in a potential bout against Jorge Masvidal.

During the aforementioned clip, Elliott responded to whether he believes he would finish Masvidal convincingly by mentioning that not only does he believe he can, but he thinks it would be a certainty:

"Come on, bro. Come on. Of course [I finish Masvidal convincingly]."

Check out the full interview featuring Oban Elliott's comments regarding Jorge Masvidal below:

