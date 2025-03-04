Welterweight fighter praised by Chael Sonnen calls out Jorge Masvidal and Vicente Luque for International Fight Week: "Would be out of this world"

A UFC welterweight competitor, who was once praised by Chael Sonnen, recently called out Jorge Masvidal and Vicente Luque and targeted the promotion's annual International Fight Week event. He noted that he has recovered from his injury and requested some clarity from the matchmakers regarding his next bout.

UFC welterweight Oban Elliott has certainly gained quite a following since earning his contract on Dana White's 'Contender Series'. 'The Welsh Gangster's charismatic persona later caught the attention of Sonnen and even resulted in the former middleweight title challenger sharing a moment with him prior to his most recent bout.

Elliott, who has a 12-2 professional record, is unbeaten in the octagon and is currently riding an 8-fight winning streak dating back to his stint with Cage Warriors.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Elliott issued a challenge to both Masvidal, who he has been vocal about wanting to fight, and Luque for a bout during International Fight Week. He mentioned that 'Gamebred' would be most logical, but expressed interest in 'The Silent Assassin' due to his ranking:

"There's two [fighters] I guess. I think Masvidal [on] International Fight Week, come on, that would be out of this world. But I think someone like Luque, he's just at the bottom of the top-15. I think someone like Luque will be good."

Oban Elliott said that Chael Sonnen selected him to fight Jorge Masvidal on his behalf

Oban Elliott's aforementioned callout wasn't the first time he expressed interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal as he recently said that Chael Sonnen selected him to fight 'Gamebred' on his behalf.

During a recent interview with Ben Thomas, Elliott mentioned that Sonnen personally gave him the task of dealing with Masvidal as a result of their personal beef:

"[Masvidal] barked up the wrong tree with Chael [Sonnen] and I'm Chael's guy and he's put me to work against Jorge... I don't like picking on people, especially people in the position that Jorge's in, but when the boss puts you to work you've gotta fu**ing follow it up."

