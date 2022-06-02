"Got a huge arsenal of goofy submissions" - Odie Delaney has more unique techniques beyond the Odie Lock

Undefeated mixed martial artist Odie Delaney makes his sophomore appearance in the ONE circle at ONE 158 on Friday, June 3. Before his upcoming bout, Delaney spoke with Cageside Press about his fight with Iranian wrestler Mehdi Barghi.

During the conversation, Delaney discussed his unique submission skills. In his first appearance in ONE Championship, Delaney landed a submission now referred to as an 'Odie Lock' in just over a minute. When asked about what other submissions 'The Witness' has up his sleeve, Delaney replied:

"You're always trying to do something a little bit better, a little bit cooler. I've got a huge arsenal of goofy submissions. So, you gotta keep an eye out because I'll probably hit another one."

Delaney was asked if his unique submission work is part of his game plan stepping into the cage or if he freestyles during the fight. He answered:

"I kind of freestyle. I kind of, you know, let them decide how they're going to get tapped, you know. Just kind of take advantage of opportunities as I see them."

'The Witness' was then asked about how he sees the outcome of his bout with Mehdi Barghi at ONE 158. He said a submission is the likely endgame on Friday:

"I think it'll be a submission again. I do plan to show a little bit of my striking game, but yeah, I think it's going to be another submission. You know, that's kind of my thing. It's either that or ground-and-pound."

Watch Delaney submit Thomas Narmo:

Odie Delaney is not impressed by his ONE 158 opponent Mehdi Barghi

Odie Delaney was asked if he had done any tape study on his ONE 158 opponent Mehdi Barghi. He confirmed that he had studied his opponent but was not impressed by what he has seen thus far from the Iranian:

"I mean impressed, not really. I have studied him. I have kind of done my best to look at his strengths and his weaknesses. I know he's a wrestler, but the thing is, I think that my strongest asset is stronger than his strongest asset. We're both wrestlers. We both rely on our wrestling to get us out of trouble, but I think mine is better than his. I think he's gonna have a hard time."

As the ONE Championship heavyweight division strengthens, Delaney stated that he needs "big quick finishes" to stand out in a weight class that is constantly growing.

Looking to the future, Odie Delaney believes that he will likely share the cage with fellow ONE 158 competitor Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida:

"Me and him were teammates for about two years in Coconut Creek. American Top Team down there. Awesome guy. I love that guy. We share a lot of the same values, but that won't stop the fight that's due to happen, probably for a belt one day."

Watch Delaney's full interview with Cageside Press below:

