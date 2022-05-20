Watch: ONE Championship's vlog for ONE 157 ft Rodtang, Petchmorakot, and The Ruotolo Brothers

ONE Championship has released its official vlog leading up to their event this Friday, ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. As per previous vlogs of this kind, we see fighter interviews and interactions as we get a more candid look at what goes on behind the curtains.

One of the more interesting parts of the vlog is ONE flyweight Muay Thai champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon's interview. The Thai living legend talked about what he thinks of his seven other competitors at the inaugural ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix. During breaks in his morning jog, the now-blonde-haired champion said:

"I'm really excited to challenge myself in the world Grand Prix tournament with the eight strongest opponents. I think all eight fighters are strong in their own way. I can't underestimate an opponent like Jacob Smith. His style is similar to mine. He keeps saying that he will shock the world. But there's no one like me. If he makes any errors, I have the chance to beat him. So, this fight will be determined by who makes a mistake in the circle first. Stay tuned, it's going to be exciting."

If you just watch Rodtang fight inside the ONE Championship cage, you'd never imagine that he'd have such kind words for his competition. It's interesting to see his contrasting personalities in and out of the ring.

Watch the full vlog here:

Also in the vlog were some interesting interactions between the Ruotolo brothers and ONE commentator Mitch Chilson in the photoshoot room. The prodigious twins were teaching Chilson, a BJJ practitioner himself, some of their slick moves on the mat.

We also saw ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee and ONE strawweight Muay Thai champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai preparing for their foes Jimmy Vienot and Joseph Lasiri, respectively.

ONE Championship's new event, ONE 157, will be a showcase of the Art of Eight Limbs

This Friday, ONE Championship returns with a gigantic event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The Art of Eight Limbs.will take centerstage as the main and co-main event title bouts plus a handful more fights on the card will be under Muay Thai rules.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee will be defending his throne against the highly feared former Lumpinee Stadium champion Jimmy 'Le Guépard' Vienot.

In the co-headlining spot, ONE strawweight Muay Thai kingpin Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will square off against the wily veteran, Italy's Joseph 'The Hurricane' Lasiri.

Also, ONE's first-ever flyweight Muay Thai world Grand Prix tournament kicks off in style as some of the best 135-pound Muay Thai fighters will clash in one night. Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will lock horns with UK's No.1-ranked Jacob Smith while former champ Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty will battle former title contender Walter Goncalves.

Tune in on May 20 to watch the action and drama unfold.

Edited by David Andrew