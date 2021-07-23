"Of course he's dangerous"- Tyron Woodley reluctant to underestimate Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley, going into his fight against Jake Paul, is tasked with the great responsibility of putting an end to the YouTube-Boxing phenomenon. While the MMA faithful may tout Woodley as the undoubted victor of the bout, the former UFC welterweight champ refuses to sell Jake Paul short.

Jake Paul has created a stronghold at the forefront of the tidal wave of YouTubers crossing over into the sweet science. While some may credit Paul's initiative to jump on the bandwagon before everyone else, thereby setting things in motion, his legitimacy as a genuine pugilistic threat cannot be downplayed.

Tyron Woodley echoed the same sentiment, saying:

"How you gonna say someone's not dangerous when they have knockouts? So of course he's dangerous. He has power, he has size. He obviously loves boxing. So now he's put himself in a position to actually try to make a real run at this."

Can Jake Paul knock Tyron Woodley out?

The former welterweight kingpin said it would be a lie if he answered 'no.' However, just because a fighter like Jake Paul carries serious KO power in his hands, it is not a definite outcome.

Nonetheless, a quick peek at Jake Paul's record suggests that he is more than capable of putting Tyron Woodley to sleep. In fact, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will most certainly be thirsting for one. 'The Problem Child' isn't just looking for a win, but a decisive outcome that can help grow his notoriety in the sport. A knockout win could legitimize his position amongst up-and-coming boxers.

Admittedly, his claim to a spot on the list of genuine contenders will always be marred by his history in the entertainment industry. Until Jake Paul goes toe-to-toe with boxing contemporaries instead of retired MMA fighters and celebrities, he may never enjoy the respect of fans and pundits alike.

Yet, a win over Tyron Woodley would go a long way in solidifying his position. And like it or not, a Jake Paul victory is not too far-fetched a dream.

