"Of course I'm going to honour it!" - Dustin Poirier provides update on $20K donation promise made to Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier has reiterated his intention to fulfill his promise of donating $20,000 to a charity of Charles Oliveira's choice. Poirier recently took to Twitter to clarify why the donation hasn't been given as yet.

'The Diamond' tweeted:

"For anyone asking about the $20k donation I promised, of course I'm going to honor it! We have been in contact with Charles and his team. We are waiting for them to figure out what project they want it donated to."

Dustin Poirier promised Charles Oliveira a donation to a Brazilian charity after the duo's championship bout at UFC 269, wherein the latter came out on top. Soon after the bout, the lightweight pair paid their respects to one another and shared a warm embrace as well.

However, according to Oliveira, the Louisiana native is yet to deliver on his promise and has not donated the amount yet.

Speaking to Sherdog, Charles Oliveira said:

“I just tell people that the money didn’t arrive yet, but if Dustin really wants to make a donation and needs those bureaucracy documents, I´ll pick some local social project in my area. The most important thing is helping people who need to be helped, but to tell you the truth, after all the headaches I´ve been dealing with due to that octagon proposal, I really don’t know if it was good or not."

Charles Oliveira asked fans to pick between Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor for his next fight

After a staggering display of heart and skill against Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira took to social media to ask his fans to pick his next title challenger. Taking to Instagram, 'Do Bronx' teased potential bouts with Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor in a post with the following caption:

"Let's start the year with this poll, who would you like to see fight with me"

Justin Gaethje, following his sensational victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 268, is the clear No.1 contender for the lightweight belt. However, Conor McGregor appears eager to jump the line and fight for the title on his return to the octagon.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter following Charles Oliveira's win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, hinting at a potential bout with the Brazilian champion.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

McGregor has been on the sidelines since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, where he suffered a horrific leg injury. Additionally, he hasn't won a fight at 155 lbs since beating Eddie Alvarez in 2016. Nevertheless, the enigmatic Irishman often tends to get what he wants considering he's the biggest draw in the sport.

Justin Gaethje has dismissed the idea of McGregor skipping the queue and challenging for the title against Charles Oliveira. In an interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Highlight' said:

"I'll burn it all down... He [Conor McGregor] is so irrelevant. He hasn't won a fight since 2016 in the lightweight division. I'm ranked number one. I saw they updated the rankings. I'm number one now. That feels pretty good... My whole life I've been working towards this [title shot]. That's what's next. If not... I'll show up and start throwing dollies everywhere. I don't know what else I'll have to do."

Check out Justin Gaethje's interview with TMZ Sports below:

