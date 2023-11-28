“Oh I agree with you” – Pearl Davis, labeled ‘female Andrew Tate’ by media, aligns with Sean Strickland on a controversial subject

In a recent back-and-forth interaction, controversial social media personality Pearl Davis appears to have taken UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland's side on a controversial topic.

It all started when Davis uploaded a post on Twitter discussing sex workers and claiming that there are different categories of individuals in that line of work.

"High end escorts are completely different than regular sex work. These women are trained to move with class amongst HVM [High-value men]. They are 8s, 9s, and 10s. These women get wifed up on the regular by HVM because they have beauty, class, and generally are somewhat intelligent. Completely different category of sex work."

Sean Strickland. who has gotten into several controversies for making eye-brow-raising comments about women, took notice of the post and took to social media to express his disagreement with Davis' statement. In a crude manner, 'Tarzan' claimed that all sex workers come under the same umbrella.

"Naaa a wh**e's a wh**e no matter how much money you put in your appearance."

Davis responded to Strickland's tweet saying that she agreed with the UFC champion and was just highlighting a trait of a certain section of sex workers.

"Oh I agree with you. My point is there is a class of sex worker that does end up getting married. Sometimes the men don’t know - sometimes they do. High end escorting is a different world."

What's next for Sean Strickland in the UFC?

In his last UFC outing, Sean Strickland stepped up on short notice to fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293. 'Tarzan' pulled off a huge upset that night by getting the better of Adesanya for the majority of the fight and winning the title via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 49-46 in favor of Strickland.

For his first title defense, Sean Strickland is now set to lock horns against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. The event will take place on January 20 next year and will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Du Plessis is currently having an amazing run in the UFC. 'Stillknocks' has won all six of his UFC encounters and five of them have been finishes. It will be interesting to see whether du Plessis will continue his undefeated run or if Strickland will hand him the first loss of his UFC career.