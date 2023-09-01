"Oh, he tapped" - Logan Paul locates bouncer who choked Dillon Danis unconscious, brings him over to meet team

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are scheduled to box on October 14 at the Manchester Arena in the UK. With the fight approaching, 'El Jefe' has been doing what he does best – brutally troll his opponent.

Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, is Danis' target this time. The jiu-jitsu practitioner has been relentlessly posting pictures of her with her former partners.

Now it seems 'The Maverick' is retaliating to the Bellator fighter's incessant trolling efforts. In new footage shared on the Happy Punch X (formerly Twitter) account, Paul can be seen accompanied by Chance, a bouncer who choked out Danis in the past.

The incident took place in 2021 when Danis tried to forcefully enter the Beachcomber Bar & Grill in New Jersey. 'El Jefe' turned violent and threw a punch at one of the bouncers after being denied access to the bar due to a lack of identification.

Chance ultimately choked out the jiu-jitsu ace, producing one of the most embarrassing moments of Dillon Danis' life.

Watch Dillon Danis get choked out below:

In the footage, Chance can be seen narrating the infamous incident to Paul's crew, revealing that the Bellator fighter tried to tap out while he was being choked out:

"So, he threw a strike at my one buddy, another bouncer, and he missed, and he started trying to roll me over. So, I just pulled and wrapped him back... Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, he tapped."

Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul: Betting odds

As per the oddsmakers at sportsbetting.ag, YouTube superstar Logan Paul is a - 550 heavy favorite against the +375 underdog Dillon Danis. However, the final odds might be different, with the fight still over a month away.

Per the current odds, a $1000 bet on 'The Maverick' will potentially net users a payout of $1,181.82, while the same wager on Danis can potentially yield a more lucrative payout of $4,750.

While Dillon Danis holds an undefeated MMA record of 2-0, the jiu-jitsu practitioner is yet to box professionally. Meanwhile, Paul's pro boxing record stands at 0-1, but he did fight to a draw against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in 2021.

