  • "Ok I did not see this coming", "All in KSI" - Fans react to KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing fight announcement

"Ok I did not see this coming", "All in KSI" - Fans react to KSI vs. Dillon Danis boxing fight announcement

By Dylan Bowker
Modified Feb 05, 2025 00:02 GMT
KSI
KSI (left) and Dillon Danis (right) are re-booking their scrapped boxing bout over two years later and social media is sounding off about the contest [Image Courtesy:@arielhelwani on X]

KSI and Dillon Danis will try once again to face off with one another inside the boxing ring as many on social media are vocalizing their opinions on the bout. KSI vs. Danis was initially supposed to transpire at MF & DAZN X Series 4 before the latter withdrew from their Jan. 2023 contest.

Another attempt at this Queensberry Rules throwdown is being made for Misfits 21 which transpires on Mar. 29 in Manchester per a recent tweet from Ariel Helwani.

X users, including a former AEW pro wrestler, offered up their opinions on this curious contest on the influencer boxing circuit being attempted once again.

@overtflow said,

"ok I did not see this coming"

@LuisFerFlo95 stated,

"ALL IN KSI"

@JANELABABY quipped,

"New Jersey doesn't claim him.."
[Images Courtesy: @arielhelwani tweet thread on X]
[Images Courtesy: @arielhelwani tweet thread on X]

Check out Helwani's information on this looming clash at Misfits 21 below:

KSI faces Danis after a previously booked opponent fell out

Though Dillon Danis pulled out of their prior fight, he will now be stepping up to fill a vacancy left by a previously intended opponent for KSI. The 31-year-old was initially scheduled to clash on this card with Wayne Bridge who made his name as a Premier League footballer.

However, these two had a face-to-face interaction on Jan. 18 at the Manchester-based Co-Op Live Arena that created a domino effect. The influencer boxer made some comments toward the 44-year-old soccer vet regarding John Terry being romantically involved with an ex of Bridge.

The statement kicked off a barrage of insults that saw the men needing to be pulled apart inside the ring with Bridge announcing he was pulling out of the fight two days after the episode.

The footballer mentioned that he had expected to face criticism. But Bridge felt like the comments made were deeply personal, affected multiple families, and that he has no desire to be involved in exchanges like that. The YouTuber had also posted in a tweet thread from Helwani's post announcing the Danis bout where the PRIME beverage figurehead indicated his excitement.

Both men will soon be throwing punches instead of throwing drinks in the culmination of a rivalry that has been years in the making.

youtube-cover

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
