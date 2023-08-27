Oleksandr Usyk shuts down Daniel Dubois’ trainer’s drug cheat comparisons on low blow controversy with a single sentence

Oleksandr Usyk had a short response to Daniel Dubois’ trainer, Don Charles, comparing him to fighters who use steroids.

Usyk returned to action on Saturday, August 26, to defend his heavyweight boxing world titles against Dubois. The fight was overall a success for the Ukrainian, but his win featured controversy that has been widely discussed by boxing fans, fighters and analysts.

In the fifth round, Dubois dropped Usyk with what looked like a body punch. Referee Luis Pabon ruled the strike as a low blow, leading to the Ukrainian getting an extended period of time to recover. Four rounds later, Usyk landed a straight right to end the fight and retain his world titles.

Over the past day, ‘Dynamite’ and his team have voiced their frustrations for the low-blow decision. Dubois’ trainer, Don Charles, went as far as comparing the heavyweight king to a drug cheat due to the controversial win.

During an interview with Boxing King Media, Usyk responded to Charles’ accusations by saying:

“Don Charles, he has brain fart. Thank you.”

Daniel Dubois’ loss against Usyk was the second of his career, with the other being against Joe Joyce in 2020. Luckily, ‘Dynamite’ is only 25 years old, leaving him plenty of time to continue evolving.

Liam Smith believes referee Luis Pabon made the right decision by calling Daniel Dubois’ punch a low blow

The controversial low-blow situation between Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk was massively debated in the boxing community. Most people believe the punch was legal, but others thought referee Luis Pabon made the right decision.

Middleweight boxer Liam Smith voiced his opinion on Twitter by saying:

“It WAS low, weather his protector is high or not(which should have been pulled at the start of the fight if team Dubois felt it was high) it’s just below waistband. Ye, Usyk milked the time he was allowed but no one can answer whether he stays down if the ref counts it.”

It’s highly unlikely that the result of Usyk vs. Dubois will be overturned. Therefore, the Ukrainian has continued dominating the heavyweight division by extending his record to 21-0. The question is, what’s next for the 36-year-old?

Usyk vs. Tyson Fury would be a must-see matchup to determine the best heavyweight boxer on the planet. They attempted to schedule the fight in the past, but the complicated business side of boxing prevented the highly-anticipated showdown from materializing.

