Oleksandr Usyk stuns by offering Daniel Dubois team a 4v4 scrap in Central London

Oleksandr Usyk has offered Daniel Dubois and his team a 4v4 scrap once Usyk defeats Dubois to become the undisputed heavyweight kingpin of the world for a second time.
'The Cat' previously locked horns with the Brit in Poland in August 2023 and won via ninth-round stoppage, retaining his unified heavyweight title. However, the fight was marred by controversy as Dubois knocked down Usyk in Round 5. However, the referee gave the Ukrainian time to recover, considering the punch a low blow.
Now, 'Dynamite' has a chance to avenge his loss when the two lock horns for the second time on July 19 at Wembley Stadium, London.
After the fight was announced, during media obligations, the tensions has already risen between the two boxers. 'The Cat' also had a verbal back-and-forth with Dubois's team. Things heated up when Usyk was accused by George Fox (son of Dubois' trainer Don Charles) of faking injury during the first encounter. Fox also called the knockdown legal.
However, the 38-year-old didn't agree and stated that the punch was below the waistline. Additionally, Usyk proposed a 4v4 matchup between his team and Dubois's squad after the undisputed heavyweight title unification bout.
Usyk said:
"After the fight, we got to the centre of London, your team four people and my team four people."
Fox reverted:
"Boxing is boxing but if you like I will pull your eyeballs out of your head. Your tongue will be hanging out."
Check out Oleksandr Usyk and George Fox's comments below:
Daniel Dubois sends chilling warning to Oleksandr Usyk
Daniel Dubois is prepared to avenge his previous loss to Oleksandr Usyk, and this time he plans to "leave no stone unturned" and wants to "nail" his opponent to the canvas. In an interview with BoxNation, 'Dynamite' said:
"This time is going to be a blood bath and I’m just going to go to work, demolition... This time I’m not going to leave no stone unturned, no chance for any questions or anything. I want to nail him to the canvas and do it properly this time."
Check out Daniel Dubois's comments about Oleksandr Usyk below (1:04):