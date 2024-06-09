Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury trilogy fight is unlikely, according to Eddie Hearn

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury went to battle on May 18 in a highly anticipated clash for the undisputed heavyweight crown. The Ukrainian walked away victorious, being awarded a split-decision win after a back-and-forth fight.

Usyk handed Fury the first loss of his professional career, and shortly after the event, 'The Gypsy King' activated the rematch clause in his fight contract. The pair are scheduled to clash for a second time on Dec. 21, with the former WBC champion no doubt eager to hand his opponent a loss of his own.

Should Fury defeat 'The Cat' in their rematch, one could certainly argue that a trilogy bout could be called for in an attempt to settle the score. However, leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn't believe a third fight will happen, regardless of the result of the rematch.

Hearn, who has worked as Anthony Joshua's promoter since 2013, cited the keenness of Turki Alalshikh to organize a bout between 'AJ' and the winner of Usyk vs. Fury 2.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman was recently interviewed by talkSPORT, where he said this:

"I think that everything we're hearing from His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh] is about the potential of 'AJ' fighting the winner of Fury-Usyk [rematch] if [Joshua] wins in September. Let's be hobest, if Fury wins and becomes unified [champion] again, we have to make the 'AJ' fight. We just have to."

Watch Hearn discuss Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 3 below (9:10):

Tyson Fury wants revenge over Oleksandr Usyk, doesn't care for world titles, says promoter

Tyson Fury's longtime promoter, Frank Warren, recently declared that whether belts would be on the line or not, his fighter wants to face Oleksandr Usyk again.

In May, the pair went to war in Saudi Arabia to decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. However, their highly anticipated rematch is unlikely to be contested for all four belts, as Usyk will almost certainly be stripped of the IBF title due to not fighting the mandatory challenger next - Daniel Dubois.

Warren was recently interviewed by Seconds Out, where he said this:

"He called for the rematch in the ring. [Fury] has won all the belts... For him, it's not about the belts. It's about revenge."

Watch Warren discuss Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 below (4:50:):